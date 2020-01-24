High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales report for the week ending on Jan. 19, indicated receipts of 75,086 head compared to 58,225 head a week ago and 55,459 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 15,183 head, 1,336 to 1,635 lbs., 122.50 to 126.50 (124.06); 65 to 80% Choice, 7,545 head, 1,275 to 1,575 lbs., 123.00 to 124.25 (123.98); 35 to 65% Choice, 3,818 head, 1,220 to 1,515 lbs., 124.00 to 124.00 (124.00). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,609 head, 1,300 to 1,550 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (126.12); 65 to 80% Choice, 156 head, 1,475 lbs., 124.50, Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 10,735 head, 809 to 1,037 lbs., 198.00 to 200.00 (199.05); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,065 head, 839 to 961 lbs., 198.00 to 199.00 (198.94); 35 to 65% Choice 76 head, 896 lbs., 199.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 1,273 head, 914 to 1,003 lbs., 197.00 to 199.00 (198.42).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 8,071 head, 1,200 to 1,475 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (124.08); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,719 head, 1,150 to 1,365 lbs., 123.00 to 124.00 (123.95); 35 to 65% Choice, 971 head, 1,125 to 1,350 lbs., 124.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,084 head, 1,350 to 1,400 lbs., 124.50 to 126.10 (124.85). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 4,012 head, 729 to 915 lbs., 198.00 to 200.00 (198.57); 65 to 80% Choice, 271 head, 825 to 838 lbs., 199.00 to 199.00 (199.00).
