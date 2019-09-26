The High Plains weekly average direct slaughter cattle report for the week ending on Sept. 22 indicated receipts of 81,189 head of cattle selling compared to 58,196 head a week ago and 110,094 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 18,771 head, 1,225 to 1,622 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (102.32); 65 to 80% Choice, 8,401 head, 1,250 to 1,565 lbs., 100.00 to 103.00 (101.20); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,574 head, 1,280 to 1,420 lbs., 101.00 to 101.00 (101.00). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 337 head, 1,375 to 1,450 lbs., 103.00 to 105.00 (103.81); 65 to 80% Choice, 257 head, 1,325 to 1,325 lbs., 102.00 to 102.00 (102.00). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 10,987 head, 806 to 1,015 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (162.82); 65 to 80% Choice, 6,673 head, 847 to 1,004 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (161.94); 35 to 65% Choice, 274 head, 781 lbs., 161.60. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 777 head, 919 to 960 lbs., 161.00 to 162.00 (161.77).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 6,955 head, 1,100 to 1,420 lbs., 100.00 to 103.00 (101.90); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,894 head, 1,140 to 1,400 lbs., 100.00 to 103.00 (101.31); 35 to 65% Choice, 826 head, 1,125 to 1,300 lbs., 100.00 to 101.25 (100.84). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 4,012 head, 729 to 889 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (162.29); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,959 head, 720 to 875 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (164.04). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 682 head, 822 to 896 lbs., 162.00 to 163.00 (162.21); 65 to 80% Choice, 55 head, 816 to 816 lbs., 159.00 to 159.00 (159.00).
