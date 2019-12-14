High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales report for the week ending on Dec. 8 indicated receipts of 71,187 head, compared to 51,310 head on Dec. 1 and 105,959 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 11,610 head, 1,350 to 1,700 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (118.86); 65 to 80% Choice, 7,177 head, 1,270 to 1,625 lbs., 119.00 to 119.00 (119.00);
35 to 65% Choice, 1,060 head, 1,360 to 1,500 lbs., 119.00 to 119.50 (119.08). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,258 head, 1,385 to 1,475 lbs., 119.00 to 121.85 (120.66). Dressed delivered basis over 80% Choice, 10,837 head, 813 to 1,028 lbs., 187.00 to 190.00 (188.13) 65 to 80% Choice, 2,151 head, 822 to 989 lbs., 187.00 to 188.00 (187.96). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 814 head, 953 to 1,000 lbs., 188.00 to 189.00 (188.08).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 9,863 head, 1,175 to 1,575 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (118.68); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,297 head, 1,200 to 1,375 lbs., 118.00 to 119.00 (118.96);
35 to 65% Choice, 306 head, 1,300 to 1,450 lbs., 119.00 to 119.00 (119.00). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,296 head, 1,275 to 1,391 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (120.02). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 7,162 head, 720 to 914 lbs., 187.00 to 190.00 (188.16) 65 to 80% Choice, 1,397 head, 744 to 884 lbs., 188.00 to 188.00 (188.00). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 324 head, 835 to 873 lbs., 188.00 to 189.00 (188.85).
