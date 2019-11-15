The High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales report for the week ending on Nov. 10, indicated receipts of 99,098 head, compared to 75,790 head the previous week and 92,549 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 26,453 head, 1,325 to 1,635 lbs., 112.00 to 117.50 (114.62); 65 to 80% Choice, 7,506 head, 1,285 to 1,620 lbs., 114.00 to 116.00 (114.55); 35 to 65% Choice, 3,997 head, 1,225 to 1,550 lbs., 114.00 to 115.00 (114.57); 0 to 35% Choice, 133 head, 1,375 lbs., 114.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,814 head, 1,425 to 1,550 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (116.75). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 14,880 head, 857 to 1,040 lbs., 177.00 to 184.00 (181.38); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,168 head, 806 to 984 lbs., 176.00 to 181.00 933 (179.44). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 1,926 head, 896 to 1,008 lbs., 179.00 to 181.00 (180.69).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 11,945 head, 1,225 to 1,500 lbs., 113.00 to 117.00 (114.77); 65 to 80% Choice, 6,401 head, 1,135 to 1,450 lbs., 113.00 to 116.00 (114.49); 35 to 65% Choice, 766 head, 1,140 to 1,385 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (114.55). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,584 head, 1,275 to 1,400 lbs., 114.00 to 117.00 (115.88). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 4,918 head, 750 to 945 lbs., 177.00 to 185.00 (182.02); 65 to 80% Choice, 508 head, 766 to 825 lbs., 181.00 to 181.00 (181.00). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 489 head, 762 to 876 lbs., 180.00 to 181.00 (180.56).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.