The High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales report for the week ending on Sept. 29, indicated receipts of 73,876 head of cattle selling compared to 81,189 head a week ago and 106,273 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 16,625 head, 1,300 to 1,593 lbs., 102.00 to 107.00 (105.45); 65 to 80% Choice, 6,452 head, 1,265 to 1,577 lbs., 102.00 to 107.00 (104.14); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,010 head, 1,244 to 1,540 lbs., 103.00 to 106.00 (103.21). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,620 head, 1,400 to 1,500 lbs., 103.00 to 107.00 (106.05); 65 to 80% Choice, 27 head, 1,325 to 1,325 lbs., 102.00 to 102.00 (102.00). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 12,080 head, 872 to 1,019 lbs., 162.00 to 167.00 (165.39); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,372 head, 806 to 1,016 lbs., 164.00 to 167.00 (164.99). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 885 head, 937 to 984 lbs., 163.00 to 165.00 (164.86).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 9,193 head, 1,140 to 1,540 lbs., 102.00 to 107.00 (105.28); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,263 head, 1,135 to 1,375 lbs., 103.00 to 106.00 (103.57); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,074 head, 1,100 to 1,300 lbs., 103.00 to 105.00 (103.12). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 391 head, 1,250 to 1,375 lbs., 103.00 to 106.00 (105.27). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 3,422 head, 768 to 920 lbs., 162.00 to 167.00 (165.07); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,025 head, 698 to 882 lbs., 164.00 to 167.00 (165.60); 35 to 65% Choice, 187 head, 841 lbs., 164.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 276 head, 857 to 889 lbs., 163.00 to 166.00 (164.98).
