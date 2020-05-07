The High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales for the week ending on May 3, totaled 46,271 head compared to 47,107 head the previous week and 128,870 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 11,149 head, 1,250 to 1,775 lbs., 90.00 to 105.00 (97.27); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,072 head, 1,270 to 1,600 lbs., 90.00 to 105.00 (100.77); 35 to 65% Choice, 889 head, 1,250 to 1,575 lbs., 95.00 to 105.00 (100.62). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 862 head, 1,375 to 1,500 lbs., 96.00 to 105.00 (100.28); 35 to 65% Choice, 246 head, 1,250 to 1,300 lbs., 95.00 to 95.00 (95.00); Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 8,945 head, 563 to 1,028 lbs., 147.00 to 160.00 (154.61); 65 to 80% Choice, 483 head, 859 to 921 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (149.75). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 1,251 head, 870 to 940 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (148.75).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 6,152 head, 1,175 to 1,530 lbs., 93.00 to 105.00 (96.83); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,059 head, 1,200 to 1,360 lbs., 90.00 to 105.00 (100.59); 35 to 65% Choice, 973 head, 1,125 to 1,300 lbs., 93.00 to 95.00 (94.87). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,210 head, 1,300 to 1,455 lbs., 95.00 to 105.00 (103.99). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 3,246 head, 768 to 956 lbs., 147.00 to 160.00 (153.11); 65 to 80% Choice, 290 head, 793 to 806 lbs., 150.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 670 head, 800 to 918 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (149.52); 65 to 80% choice, 36 head 791 lbs., 150.00.
