High Plains weekly weighted direct cattle slaughter report indicated receipts of 74,778 head of cattle selling the week ending on Feb. 23, compared to 56,433 head the previous week and 44,930 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report included sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 20,510 head, 1,300 to 1,650 lbs., 116.00 to 122.00 (119.66); 65 to 80% Choice, 6,369 head, 1,270 to 1,585 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (119.73); 35 to 65% Choice, 3,146 head, 1,220 to 1,425 lbs., 120.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,210 head, 1,350 to 1,500 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.44); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,053 head, 1,470 lbs., 120.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 12,166 head, 800 to 1,024 lbs., 189.00 to 191.00 (190.07); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,358 head, 888 to 952 lbs., 190.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 845 head, 898 to 984 lbs., 188.00 to 190.00 (188.96).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 8,661 head, 1,166 to 1,575 lbs., 117.00 to 120.50 (119.58); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,936 head, 1,153 to 1,400 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.95); 35 to 65% Choice, 875 head, 1,085 to 1,300 lbs., 120.00. Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 1,336 head, 1,275 to 1,290 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (120.11). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 3,654 head, 698 to 899 lbs., 189.00 to 191.00 (190.15); 65 to 80% Choice, 182 head, 767 to 801 lbs., 190.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 148 head, 873 to 889 lbs., 188.00 to 189.00 (188.25).
