The High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales report for the week ending on Oct. 27, indicated receipts of 72,361 head of cattle selling compared to 63,052 head a week ago and 130,954 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 13,346 head, 1,350 to 1,610 lbs., 108.00 to 112.00 (110.38); 65 to 80% Choice, 6,878 head, 1,275 to 1,588 lbs., 109.00 to 112.00 (109.85); 35 to 65% Choice, 4,582 head, 1,200 to 1,560 lbs., 107.00 to 110.00 (109.79). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 147 head, 1,450 to 1,525 lbs., 110.50 to 112.00 (111.11). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 9,162 head, 853 to 1,023 lbs., 174.00 to 176.00 (174.87); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,017 head, 870 to 995 lbs., 171.00 to 175.00 (173.64); 35 to 65% Choice, 111 head, 950 to 950 lbs., 175.00 to 175.00 (175.00). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 2,495 head, 826 to 1,000 lbs., 173.00 to 175.00 (173.86).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 4,940 head, 1,180 to 1,450 lbs., 108.00 to 112.00 (110.26); 65 to 80% Choice, 6,638 head, 1,100 to 1,410 lbs., 109.00 to 112.00 (109.93); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,976 head, 1,085 to 1,330 lbs., 108.00 to 110.00 (109.85). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,226 head, 1,300 to 1,375 lbs., 110.50 to 112.00 (111.87); 65 to 80% Choice, 76 head, 1,295 to 1,295 lbs., 111.00 to 111.00 (111.00). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice 3,160 head, 775 to 984 lbs., 173.00 to 175.00 (174.96); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,253 head, 800 to 901 lbs., 175.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 282 head, 788 to 864 lbs., 175.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.