High Plains weekly weighted average direct slaughter cattle sales report indicated receipts of 55,105 head of cattle selling the week ending on May 10, compared to 47,767 head the previous reporting period and 112,318 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 9,001 head, 1,300 to1,660 lbs., 95.00 to 115.00 (105.33); 65 to 80% Choice, 6,686 head, 1,150 to 1,645 lbs., 95.00 to 115.00 (103.81); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,101 head, 1,300 to 1,550 lbs., 93.00 to 115.00 (103.13). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,625 head, 1,375 to 1,525 lbs., 96.00 to 107.00 (101.53); 35 to 65% Choice, 260 head, 1,375 lbs., 95.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 10,707 head, 803 to 1,022 lbs., 145.00 to 183.00 (160.17); 65 to 80% Choice, 444 head, 857 to 968 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (150.52); 0 to 35% Choice, 80 head, 829 lbs., 170.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 1,147 head, 835 to 960 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (152.55).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80%Choice, 6,459 head, 1,225 to 1,570 lbs., 95.00 to 115.00 (106.82); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,067 head, 1,150 to 1,425 lbs., 95.00 to 115.00 (102.27); 35 to 65% Choice, 556 head, 1,214 to 1,350 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (110.86). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 256 head, 1,250 to 1,350 lbs., 103.00 to 107.00 (104.03. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 4,330 head, 744 to 940 lbs., 145.00 to 183.00 (156.29); 65 to 80% Choice, 134 head, 806 lbs., 150.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 389 head, 788 to 912 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (149.07).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.