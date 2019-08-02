The High Plains weekly weighted average direct cattle sales for the week ending on July 28, totaled 72,724 head compared to 77,601 head the prevoius week and 63,951 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 13,612 head, 1,250 to 1,525 lbs., 112.00 to 118.00 (114.76); 65 to 80% Choice, 10,697 head, 1,250 to 1,575 lbs., 111.00 to 115.50 (112.52); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,265 head, 1,200 to 1,450 lbs., 111.00 to 112.00 (111.89); 0 to 35% Choice, 56 head, 1,360 lbs., 112.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,250 head, 1,350 to 1,450 lbs., 116.00 to 117.25 (116.61); 65 to 80% Choice, 126 head, 1,440 lbs., 115.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 7,529 head, 818 to 992 lbs., 181.00 to 185.00 (183.57); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,390 head, 809 to 946 lbs., 182.00 to 185.00 (182.91). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 1,465 head, 882 to 968 lbs., 181.00 to 183.00 (182.74).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 8,669 head, 1,150 to 1,450 lbs., 112.00 to 117.50 (113.94); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,206 head, 1,100 to 1,350 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (112.58); 35 to 65% Choice, 700 head, 1,150 to 1,300 lbs., 111.00 to 112.00 (111.95). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 789 head, 1,200 to 1,350 lbs., 114.00 to 118.25 (116.50). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,365 head, 720 to 850 lbs., 180.00 to 185.00 (182.93); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,054 head, 743 to 826 lbs., 182.00 to 185.00 (182.98). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 300 head, 829 lbs., 183.00.
