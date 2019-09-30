In Nebraska, Sept. 27, alfalfa and grass hay steady. Alfalfa pellets and ground and delivered hay steady. Demand was light to moderate in the central and eastern areas with good demand in the western side of the state.
Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted. All hay market reports courtesy of USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
Eastern/central—Fair alfalfa, large squares, $160; good, large rounds, $100-$105, few at $115. Premium prairie hay, large rounds, $125-$130, small squares, $170-$180; good, large rounds, $100-$110. Cane hay, old crop, large rounds, $80. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $300; sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $260.
Platte Valley—Good alfalfa, large rounds, $105, few at $115. Premium grass hay, large rounds, $120-$130. Oat hay, large rounds, $80. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $140-$145. Ground and delivered alfalfa-cornstalk mix, $125-$135. Oat/cane mix, ground and delivered, $115. Ground and delivered corn stalks, $110. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $275; sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $240.
Western—Good alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165; fair, large squares, $130-$140. Premium alfalfa/orchard mix, large squares, $230. Oat/alfalfa mix, large squares, $120. Straw, large squares, $80. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $153-$158. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $255.
In South Dakota, Sept. 27, alfalfa and grass mostly steady, reported sales still rather limited. Good demand for high quality alfalfa hay, especially from out of state buyers, demand only moderate for lower quality hay as this supply is more plentiful due to the persistent summer rains.
East River—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $230, small squares, $6.50/bale; fair/good, large squares, $165; fair, large rounds, $120-$130; utility, large rounds and squares, $100. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $245; 17% protein, $250. Alfalfa meal, 17% protein, $255. Good grass, large rounds, $120; fair, large rounds, $80-$110; utility, large rounds, $65. Premium alfalfa/grass mix, large squares, $225; fair, large squares, $135. Sudan grass, large rounds, baleage, $100 delivered. Straw, large rounds, $90-$100, large squares, $110-$120.
West River—No reported sales of alfalfa, grass hay or alfalfa/grass mix.
In Iowa, Sept. 27, prices were steady to slightly higher this week, with both hay and straw quality was improving.
Supreme alfalfa, small squares, $$270-$340; premium, small squares, $210-$330, large squares, $200, large rounds, $200; good, small squares, $200. Supreme alfalfa/grass, small squares, $325; premium, small squares, $210-$270, large squares, $240-$275; good, large squares, $160-$195, large rounds, $155-$195; fair, large rounds, $90-$150. Good grass, small squares, $180-$185, large squares, $120-$180, large rounds, $100-$160; fair, large rounds, $85-$125; utility, large rounds, $50-$65. Corn stalks, large rounds, $25-$40, small squares, $80. Oat straw, large squares, $100, small squares, $220. Rye, small squares, $160-$210. Organic hay, none reported.
In Wyoming, Sept. 26, compared to last week hay sold fully steady. Demand was moderate to good from local buyers with very good demand from out of state buyers.
Eastern—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $180, small squares, $270; good, large squares, $150-$160; fair, large squares, $130-$140. Premium alfalfa/grass, large squares, $230; good, large squares, $200-$215. Alfalfa/oat mix, large squares, $120. Premium grass hay, large squares, $225. Straw, large squares, $70-$80. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $255.
Central/western—Premium alfalfa, small squares, $200-$220; good alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165, large rounds, $150; fair, large squares, $120-$130. Premium alfalfa/orchard grass, small squares, $225-$250; fair, large squares, $120-$130. Good/premium timothy, large squares, $240; premium, small squares, $235-$250. Fair mixed grass, large squares, $120-$130. Certified weed seed free alfalfa cubes, bulk, $230-$240, 50 pound bags,$ 280.
In Colorado, Sept. 26, trade activity and demand light to moderate. Hay producers in the higher elevations are in the thick of 3rd cutting. Millet harvest is wrapping up across the northern part of the state. Corn sileage is getting laid in the pit across the state as well.
Northeast—Premium/supreme alfalfa large squares, $190-$210; good/premium, medium squares, $200, retail/stable; premium, small squares, $290 ($8.75/bale), retail/stable. Premium grass, small squares, $315-$350 ($9-$10/bale), retail/stable, large rounds, $370 ($12 per bale), delivered retail/stable, $230. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southeast—Good alfalfa, medium squares, $200, retail/stable; premium, small squares, $240 ($7.80/bale). Premium grass, small squares, $315 ($9/bale), retail/stable, rounds, $220. Premium timothy/brome grass mix medium squares, $220-$250, retail/stable. Good triticale hay, rounds, $110. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
San Luis Valley—No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southwest—Premium, alfalfa, large squares, $180. Premium orchard grass, 95# 3-tie, $335 ($16 per bale), retail/stable, small squares, $325 ($10.50/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes from all other classes of hay.
Mountains/northwest—Premium meadow grass hay, large squares, $200, small squares, $275 ($7.50/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
In Missouri, Sept. 26, hay activity is slow and likely to remain that way until there is some snow flying given current pasture conditions. Hay supplies are moderate, demand is light and prices are steady to weak.
Supreme alfalfa (RFV <185), $185-$225, small squares, $7-$9/bale; premium (RFV 170-180), $170-$200; good (RFV 150-170), $120-$160, small squares, $5-$7/bale; fair (RFV 130-150), $100-$125. Good mixed grass hay, $80-$120, small squares, $6-$8/bale (some alfalfa/grass mix); fair/good mixed grass hay, $60-$80, small squares, $3-$6/bale; fair, large rounds, $35-$50/bale, 4x5 round bales, $25-$40/bale. Good brome grass, $80-$120; fair/good, $50-$80. Wheat hay, large rounds, $40-$55/bale. Wheat straw 3-6 per small square bale
In Oklahoma, Sept. 26, alfalfa and hay movement extremely limited. Not enough for a market trend. Hay trade has been limited due to the volatility of cattle prices, rain, and availability.
Central—No alfalfa or grass hay trades reported.
Eastern—No alfalfa or grass hay trades reported.
Western—No alfalfa or grass hay trades reported.
In Texas, Sept. 27, all hay classes traded mostly steady. Trade activity was moderate to good with a large variety on the market this time of year. A lot of variation of quality of hay with some hay being rained on.
Panhandle/High Plains—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $240-$260; good, $175-$190; premium, small bales, delivered, $272, $8.25/bale. Ground alfalfa, delivered to feedlots, average, $170-$200. Calf, $210-$215. Premium/supreme coastal bermuda, large bales, delivered, $140-$160. Wheat hay, beardless, large bales, $200-$220, bearded, $115-$130. Rained on, $90-$100. Wheat straw, large bales, delivered, $90-$100. Sorghum, large bales, delivered, green, $150, brown, $95-$115. Oat hay, large bales, delivered, $170. CRP, large bales, delivered, $85-$90.
Far West/Trans Pecos—Premium/supreme alfalfa, small squares, delivered local or FOB, $290-$330, $10-$11/bale, large squares, $250-$265.
North/central/east—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $255-$270. Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $6-$10/bale, large rounds, FOB, $60-$70/bale.
South—Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $8-$10/bale, large rounds, FOB and delivered locally, $120-$160, $60-$80/bale; fair/good, small squares, $5-$8/bale. Fair grass mix, large rounds, $100-$110, $50-$55/bale.
In New Mexico, Sept. 27, alfalfa hay large bales prices steady. Trade limited, demand moderate. Regions in 5th cutting. Heavy rain reported in the hay producing areas. Reports of rained on hay across the state.
Eastern—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $230-$260; good, large squares, $200-$220, delivered to dairies. Baled wheat hay, $150-$180, small bales, $12/bale. Oat hay, small squares, $8/bale.
Southeast—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $220-$240; good, large squares, $200-$210, delivered to dairies. Premium/supreme alfalfa, small squares, bundles (21 bales) two tie, $210 loaded on truck. Wheat hay, large bales, $170-$190.
Southern/southwest—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200-$250, small squares, bundle (21 bales) three tie, $200-$230 per ton, two tie, $7-$10/bale FOB; good, large squares, $150-$200; fair, large squares, $130-$150 delivered to dairies. Wheat hay, large squares, $150-$200, round bales $110, small bales two tie, $4.50-$8/bale. Oat hay, $150-$180.
North central—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200 delivered to dairy, small squares, three tie, $19, two tie, $8-$10/bale; organic two tie, $11/bale. Alfalfa/grass mix, small squares, organic two tie, $11/bale. Cow hay, $7/bale. Grass hay, small squares, $10-$12/bale. Oat hay, large bales, $165-$180.
In Minnesota, hay trade was steady, Sept. 24
Good alfalfa, large rounds, $145. Fair alfalfa-grass mix, large rounds, $80-$95. Fair barley hay, large rounds, $41. Premium grass, large rounds, $125; good, large rounds, $90-$110; fair, large rounds, $75-$85; utility, large rounds, $65-$70. Fair sudan, large rounds, $30-$35. Oat straw, large rounds, $40. Wheat straw, large rounds, $45/bale.
In Montana, Sept. 27, alfalfa hay sold fully steady. Slow to moderate market activity was seen this week. Demand for hay is mostly light to moderate with most large sales moving into neighboring western states.
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165; premium, large squares, $150-$160, small squares, $225-$250; good, large squares, $130-$135, export $125, large rounds, $110-$120, small squares, $175-$180; fair/good, large squares, $110-$125, large rounds, $75-$100, old crop, $60-$75, small squares, $125-$150; utility, large rounds, $40-$60, large squares, $70-$100. Premium grass/alfalfa, small squares, $180; good, large rounds, $125-$135; fair, large squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $75-$90. Premium grass, large rounds, $125; good, large rounds, $85-$110; fair, large squares, $100-$125, large rounds, $75-$80; utility, large rounds, $65-$75. Premium timothy grass, small squares, $240-$270; good, small squares, $160-$180. Barley hay, large squares, $40-$45. Barley straw, large rounds, $40-$45. Wheat straw, south central, large squares, $40, large rounds, $40; northern, large squares, $35-$45, large rounds, $35-$45.
Source: USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
