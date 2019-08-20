Hay market trade was slow to moderate, demand was moderate, and prices remained steady, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Aug. 20.
The feeling is the market should stay steady for a bit, as hay and feed supplies currently seem ample, although there is still a lot of hay moving out of state to the east.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa steady; ground/delivered steady to $10 lower, movement moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $225-$235. Supreme dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, $185-$226; premium, $170-$195; good, $160-$170. Stock or dry cow, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $120-$130. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $150-$160. Buffalo/bermuda mix, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, large rounds, $65-$75. Oat hay, large rounds, $115-$125, rained on, $80. Wheat straw, large rounds and large squares, $65-$75 delivered. For the week ending Aug. 17, 8,497 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,250 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on Aug. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $171.35, down $7.69 from the previous month, usage was 597 tons/day, down 10% and total usage was 18,514.5 tons.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa steady to .05 lower, alfalfa pellets, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady to 10 lower; movement slow to moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares $200-$210. Supreme dairy, 1-1.05/point RFV, $195-$225; premium $175-$200; good, $165-$175. Stock cow, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $90-$100. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots, $135-$150. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein $200-$210, 17% protein, $210-$220, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$315. Teff hay, medium squares, $135-$145. Good bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7-$8/bale. Brome, small squares, $7-$8/bale, large rounds $100-$110, lesser quality, $70-$80. Oat hay, large rounds, $70-$85. Wheat straw: small squares, $5.50-$6.50/bale, large rounds, $40-$60. For the week ending Aug. 17, 8,429 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,308 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on Aug. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $149.20, down $14.20 from the previous month, usage was 261 tons/day, up 10% and total usage was 8,090.5 tons.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$250. Dairy 1-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $130-$140. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $140-$150; good, medium to large squares, $85-$110, large rounds, $80-$100. Good brome, small squares, $125-$135, medium to large squares, $120-$150, large rounds, $90-$100, lesser quality, $75-$85. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $75-$90, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending Aug. 17, 1,206 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $215-$225. Premium/supreme Dairy, 1-1.05/point RFV. Fair/good stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $105-$115 with instances at $125-$140. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9.50-$10.50/bale. Supreme dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, $185-$210; premium, $170-$195; good, $160-$170. Stock cow, none reported. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $100-$115. Ground and delivered, $130-$140. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7-$8/bale delivered, large squares, $95-$105. Brome, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale delivered, medium to large squares, $120-$150, large rounds, $80-$95. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale delivered, large squares, $95-$105 delivered, large rounds, $50-$60. For the week ending Aug. 17, 838 tons of grinding alfalfa and 350 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
