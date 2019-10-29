Hay market trade was slow, demand was slow to moderate, and prices remain steady, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Oct. 29.
Most producers are still reporting hay movement as slow, as harvest is keeping then busy. Cattle are starting to move to pens so inquires have picked up a bit.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa and ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $230-$240. Supreme dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, $185-$226; premium, $170-$195; good, $160-$170. Stock or dry cow, $160-$170. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $115-$125 Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $150-$160. Premium bluestem grass hay, small squares, $140-$150. Oat hay, none reported. Sudan, none reported. Wheat straw, large rounds, $40-$50, large squares, $65-$75 delivered. For the week ending Oct. 26, 8,078 tons of grinding alfalfa and 728 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa steady, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $200-$210. Supreme dairy, 1-1.05/point RFV, $195-$225; premium, $175-$200; good, $165-$175. Stock cow, $130-$150. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $90-$100. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots, $135-$145. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $200-$205, 17% protein, $210-$220, dehydrated 17% protein, $300-$310. Teff hay, medium squares, $155-$165. Good bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7-$8/bale, large rounds, $70-$80. Brome, small squares, $7-$8/bale, large rounds, $100-$110, lesser quality, $70-$80. Sudan, large rounds, $65-$75 delivered. Oat hay, large rounds, $70-$85. Wheat straw, small squares, $5.50-$6.50/bale, large squares, $70-$75, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending Oct. 26, 6,362 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,328 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$250. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, none reported. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $130-$140, good, medium to large squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $70-$85. Good brome, small squares, $125-$150, medium to large squares, $120-$135 with an instance at $150, large rounds, $90-$100, lesser quality, $75-$85. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $60-$80, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending Oct. 26, 1,898 ton of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $205-$215. Premium/supreme dairy, 1-1.05/point RFV. Fair/good stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $105-$115 with instances at $125-$140. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9.50-$10.50/bale. Supreme dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, $185-$210; premium, $170-$195; good, $160-$170. Stock cow, none reported. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $110-$125. Ground and delivered, $130-$160. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7-$8/bale delivered, medium to large squares, $85-$95, large rounds, $75-$85. Brome, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale delivered, medium to large squares, $115-$150, large rounds, $80-$95. Sudan, large rounds, $50-$60. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale delivered, large squares, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $60-$70. For the week ending Oct. 26, 701 ton of grinding alfalfa and 350 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
