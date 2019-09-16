Hay market trade was slow to moderate, demand was moderate, and prices remained steady, on limited test, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Sept. 10.
Most hay and forage pricing remains steady, although there is a softer undertone to grinder hay and grass hays due to lower quality and high abundance. Now that it has dried out a bit, grass hay producers are franticly putting up the last of the prairie hay while alfalfa producers are finishing third cutting and many are well into their fourth. Hay season is rapidly coming to a close as thoughts turn to the fall harvest.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $230-240. Supreme dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, $185-$226; premium, $170-$195; good, $160-$170. Stock or dry cow, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $120-$130. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $150-$160. Premium bluestem grass hay, small squares, $140-$150. Oat hay, large rounds, rained on, $75-$85. Wheat straw, large rounds, $40-$50, large squares, $65-$75 delivered. For the week ending Sept. 7, 8,448 tons of grinding alfalfa and 874 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa steady, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $200-$210. Supreme dairy, 1-1.05/point RFV, $195-$225; premium, $175-$200; good, $165-$175. Stock cow, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $90-$100. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots, $135-$150. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein $200-$210; 17% protein, $210-$220; dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$315. Teff hay, medium squares, $135-$145. Good bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7-$8/bale. Brome, small squares, $7-$8/bale, large rounds, $100-$110, lesser quality, $70-$80. Oat hay, large rounds, $70-$85. Wheat straw: small squares, $5.50-$6.50/bale, large rounds, $40-$60. For the week ending Sept. 7, 6,260 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,408 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$250. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $130-$140. Ground and delivered, none reported. Good bluestem grass hay, small squares, $135-$145, medium to large squares, $90-$120, large rounds, $80-$100. Good brome, small squares, $125-$150, medium to large squares, $120-$150, large rounds, $90-$100, lesser quality, $75-$85. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $75-$90, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending Sept. 7, 1,151 ton of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $215-$225. Premium/supreme dairy, 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $105-$115 with instances at $125-$140. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9.50-$10.50/bale. Supreme dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, $185-$210; premium, $170-$195; good, $160-$170. Stock cow, none reported. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $100-1$15. Ground and delivered, $130-$140. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7-$8/bale delivered, large squares, $90-$100, large rounds, $75-$85. Brome, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale delivered, medium to large squares, $120-$150, large rounds, $80-$95; Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale delivered, large squares, $95-$105 delivered, large rounds, $50-$60. For the week ending Sept. 7, 976 ton of grinding alfalfa and 300 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
