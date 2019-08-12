In Nebraska, compared to last week all reported forages sold steady. Buyer inquiry was mostly light. Most areas of the state are in good shape for moisture but some areas on the eastern side of the state and south central are dry and could use some moisture, according to the USDA Market News Service, Aug. 9.
Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted. All hay market reports courtesy of USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
Eastern/central— Premium alfalfa, large squares, $180. Good prairie hay, large rounds, $100, few at $110; premium, small squares, $165-$170. Good brome mix hay, large rounds, $90-$100, small squares, $5.50/bale. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $330. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $300.
Platte Valley—Premium alfalfa, small squares, $7-$8/bale; good, large rounds, $110-$120; fair, large rounds, $100 delivered. Premium prairie hay, large rounds, $115. Oat hay, large rounds, $80-$85. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $140-$145. Ground and delivered alfalfa-stubble mix, $125-$135. Oat/cane mix, ground and delivered, $115. Ground and delivered corn stalks, $100-$110. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $270-$275.
Western—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $175-$180; good, large squares, $135-$160; fair, large rounds, $100. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $158. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $250-$255.
In South Dakota, alfalfa and grass generally steady on a light reported volume week. Demand good still for high quality hay of all classes, straw as well. Demand much more moderate for lower qualities, especially the rougher grinding type hay as this supply is much more plentiful.
East River—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $210; fair/good, large squares, $160; fair, large rounds, $125; utility, large rounds, $100. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $245; 17% protein, $250. Alfalfa meal, 17% protein, $255. Good grass, small squares, $5/bale; fair, large rounds, $110. Wheat hay, large rounds, $120. Rye grass hay: large rounds, $120. Straw, large rounds, old crop, $120, large squares, $55/bale. Good alfalfa/grass mix, large squares, $160; small squares, $6/bale.
West River—No reported alfalfa, alfalfa/grass mix or grass sales reported.
In Iowa, prices continue to reflect the quality of hay trading hands, but prices appear to be sliding slightly lower as both better quality hay and straw become more widely available.
Supreme alfalfa, small squares, $280; premium, large rounds $150-$170; good, large squares, $160-$170. Premium alfalfa/grass, small squares, $160-$200, large squares, $152-$170, large rounds, $175. Good grass, large squares, $140, large rounds, $135-$165; fair, large rounds, $95-$130; utility, large rounds, $100-$105. Cornstalks, large rounds, $75. Oat straw, small square, $125-$200, large squares, $120-$150. Wheat, small squares, $240-$280, large rounds, $50. Rye, small squares, $180, large squares, $120. Barley, small squares, $300. Supreme organic alfalfa/grass hay, small squares, $267. Premium organic alfalfa/grass, large squares, $178, large rounds, $135.
In Wyoming, compared to last reported market baled hay sold steady. Demand was good for large and small squares getting shipped out of state.
Eastern—Good alfalfa, large squares, $145-$160; premium, small squares, $270. Premium alfalfa/grass, large squares, $200; good, large squares, $180. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets 15% protein, $250-$255.
Central/western—Good alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165, small squares, $180. Premium orchard grass, large squares, $190; premium, small squares, $220. Good/premium timothy, large squares, $240, small squares, $250. Good timothy/orchard grass, large squares, $190. Certified weed seed free alfalfa cubes, bulk, $230-$240, 50 pound bags, $280. Straw, in the windrow, $35.
In Colorado, trade activity and demand moderate.
Northeast—Supreme alfalfa, medium squares, $237.50, retail/stable, small squares, $265-$275 ($8-$8.25/bale), retail/stable, $285 ($8.50/bale), barn stored retail/stable. Premium alfalfa/grass mix, medium squares, $225, retail/stable, small squares, $290 ($8.25/bale), retail/stable, large rounds, $240, retail/stable. Premium orchard/brome grass, small squares, $310-$315 ($9-$10/bale), retail/stable. Premium grass, small squares, $335 ($10/bale), retail/stable; good, $290 ($8.25/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southeast—Utility alfalfa, large squares, $125, rain damaged; premium, small squares, $250 ($8/bale), retail/stable; good, large rounds, $150, rain damaged. Premium grass, small squares, $315 ($9/bale), retail/stable; good/premium, large rounds, $220, retail/stable. Good timothy/brome grass mix, medium squares, $230, retail/stable. Good rye hay, rounds, $110. Good wheat straw, rounds, $65. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
San Luis Valley—Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $195-$205; supreme, $210, contracted. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southwest—Premium/supreme alfalfa, 90# 3-tie, $310 ($14/bale), retail/stable. Good/premium alfalfa/grass, small squares, $245 ($8/bale), retail/stable. Premium orchard grass, small squares, $340 ($11/bale), retail/stable, 95# 3-tie, $335 ($16/bale), contracted retail/stable, 90# 3-tie, $310-$335 ($14-$15/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes from all other classes of hay.
Mountains/northwest—Good/premium alfalfa, rounds, $125. Good alfalfa/brome grass, rounds, $125. Premium grass hay, small squares, $320 ($8.75/bale), retail/stable. Good/premium, meadow grass hay, large squares, 200. Good brome, rounds: 125. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
In Missouri, it seems farmers have done a great job of rebuilding from basically non-existent supplies to very respectable piles and full barns now. There is a significant amount of hay for sale without having to look far although much of the hay seems to be about average or a little less on the quality side due mostly to being to mature upon harvest. The Hay supplies are moderate, demand is moderate. Hay prices are steady to weak.
Supreme alfalfa (RFV <185), $185-$225, small squares, $7-$9/bale; premium alfalfa (RFV 170-180), $170-$200; good alfalfa (RFV 150-170), $120-$160, small squares, $5-$7/bale; fair alfalfa (RFV 130-150), $100-$125. Good mixed grass hay, $80-$120, small squares, $6-$8/bale (some alfalfa/grass mix). Fair/good mixed grass hay, $60-$80, small squares, $4-$6/bale; fair mixed grass hay, large rounds $35-$55/bale (mostly $35-$45/bale). Good brome grass, $80-$120; fair/good brome grass, $60-$80. Wheat hay, large rounds, $40-$55/bale. Wheat straw, small squares, $3-$6/bale.
In Oklahoma, alfalfa and hay trade trending lower this week. Triple digit temperatures have producers worried about yields. Rain has finally arrived across most of the state. Many producers are choosing to cut early and take a loss on overall tonnage. Blister beetles are becoming a severe concern to higher end Alfalfa feeders.
Central—Supreme alfalfa, small squares, $13-$14/bale; premium, $250, delivered; fair, 4 x 5 round, $110/bale. Good bermuda grass, 4 x 6 through 5 x 6 bales mostly $65-$75/bale, $115 delivered, small squares, $9/bale out of barn, $6 out of the field. Good mixed grass hay, 5 x 5 through 5 x 6 bales, $65/bale. Load of old crop prairie hay, $50/bale delivered.
Eastern—Supreme alfalfa, $265; premium, $250 delivered. Good grass hay, 4 x 5 bales, $35-$40/bale.
Western—Supreme/premium, large squares, $185-$190/bale. Grinding hay, $85-$100. Good bermuda, 4 x 6 through 5 x 6 bales, $100-$120. Wheat hay, $90.
In Texas, hay trades were mostly steady to $5 lower. Movement picking up with producers making room for next cuttings. Demand moderate as yields have been abundant but quality remains a issue.
Panhandle/High Plains—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $240-$255; good/premium, $210-$235. Rained on, $195; premium, small bales, delivered, $264-$272, $8-$8.25/bale. Ground alfalfa, delivered to feedlots, average, $195-$215. Calf, $215-$220. Premium/supreme coastal bermuda, large bales, delivered, $190-$200; good/premium, $160-$165. Wheat, large bales, delivered, $135-$200. Rained on, $95-$110. CRP, large bales, delivered, $85-$90. Cottonseed hulls, delivered, $200-$215. Cottonseed burrs, delivered, $95-$100.
Far west/Trans Pecos—Premium/supreme alfalfa, small squares, delivered local or FOB, $290, $10/bale, large squares, FOB, $250-$260; good/premium, $230-$245; fair/good, $230.
North/central/east—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $255-$260. Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $8-$10/bale, large rounds, FOB, $65-$80/roll; fair/good, large rounds, $120, $60/bale.
South—Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $8-$10/bale, large rounds, FOB and delivered locally, $100-$140, $55-$80/roll; fair/good, small squares, $5-$8/bale.
In New Mexico, compared to last week, alfalfa hay large bales prices steady. Trade active, demand good.
East—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $230-$265; good, $200-$220 delivered to dairies. Baled wheat hay, $150-$180, small bales, $12/bale. Oat hay, small squares, $8/bale.
Southeast—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $220, small squares, bundle (21 bales) two tie, $320, loaded on truck; good, large squares, $200-$210 per ton delivered to dairies. Wheat hay, large bales, $170-$190.
South/southwest—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200-$220, small squares, bundle (21 bales) three tie, $200-$230, two tie, $7-$10/bale FOB; good, large squares $150-$200; fair, large squares, $130-$150 delivered to dairies. Wheat hay, large squares, $150-$200, large rounds, $110, small bales two tie, $4.50-$8/bale. Oat hay, $150-$180.
North central—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200 delivered to dairy, small squares, three tie $19, two tie, $8-$10/bale; organic two tie, $11 per bale. Alfalfa/grass mix, small squares, organic two tie, $11/bale. Cow hay, $7/bale. Grass hay, small squares, $10-$12/bale. Oat hay, large bales, $165-$180.
In Minnesota, hay prices were steady.
Good alfalfa, large squares, $155; fair, large rounds, $125; utility, large rounds, $85. Good grass, large rounds, $100; fair, small squares, $95, large rounds, $70-$80; utility, large rounds, $20-$65, small squares, $70. Fair alfalfa/grass mix, large rounds, $85. Straw, large rounds, $35-$45/bale.
In Montana, alfalfa hay sold generally steady this week as the full market for hay continues to develop. Demand was mostly moderate for moderate to heavy offerings. Hay in squares continues to move on good demand as much of this hay is leaving the state. Demand for round bales is mostly light.
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165; premium, large squares, $150-$180; good, large squares, $130-$135, small squares, $175-$180; fair/good, large squares, $110-$125, old crop, $120, large rounds, $75-$100; utility, large rounds, $40-$60, large squares, $95-$100. Premium grass/alfalfa, small squares, $180; good, large rounds, $145; fair, large rounds, $75-$90. Premium grass, large squares, $175, export, large rounds, $125; good, large squares, $130-$160, large rounds, $110; fair, large squares, $100-$125; utility, large rounds, $65-$75. Premium timothy grass, small squares, $240-$270; good, small squares, $160-$180.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.