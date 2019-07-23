In Nebraska, compared to last reported market, alfalfa sold steady to weak, July 19. Ground and delivered to feedlots fully steady. Demand was light for rounds bales and ground hay with mostly moderate demand for large squares going to dairies.
Prices given on a per-ton basis unless otherwise noted. All hay prices come from USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
Eastern/central—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $180-185; good, large squares, $155-$170, large rounds, $115-$135, old crop, $100; fair, large rounds, $110. Good alfalfa/orchard grass, large rounds, $100. Good grass hay, old crop, large rounds, $100; premium, small squares, $160-$170. Fair/good brome, large rounds, $130 delivered. Oat hay, large rounds, $70. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $330. Organic dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 16% protein, $375. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $300.
Platte Valley—Good/fair alfalfa, large rounds, $120. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $140-$145. Ground and delivered alfalfa-stubble mix, $125-$135. Oat/cane mix, ground and delivered, $115. Ground and delivered cornstalks, $95-$110. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $275.
Western—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $175-$180; good, large squares, $135-$160. Good, large rounds, $125 delivered; fair/good, large squares, $130 delivered. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $153-$158. Straw, large rounds, $70. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $215.
In South Dakota, alfalfa and grass hay mostly steady after last week’s decline. Demand remains good for high quality hay ofall classes, straw as well. Demand much more moderate for lower qualities, especially the rougher hay, grinding type hay.
East River—Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $210-$220, $275 delivered to Wisconsin; premium, large squares, $200. Fair/good, large squares, $160; fair, large rounds, $125; utility, large rounds, $100. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $245; 17% protein, $250. Alfalfa meal, 17% protien, $255. Good grass, small squares, $5/bale; fair, large rounds, $110. Wheat hay, large rounds, $120. Rye grass hay, large rounds, $120. Straw, large rounds, old crop, $120, large squares, $55/bale. Good alfalfa/grass mix, large squares, $160, small squares, $6/bale.
West River—No reported Sales for alfalfa, grass or alfalfa grass/mix hay.
In Iowa, the first crop hay has already exited the market place. Producers who grow hay noted that more customers were making arrangements to buy the crop out of the field.
Supreme alfalfa, small squares, $280-$315; premium, small squares, $265; good, small squares, $160-$200; good, large squares $210-$230, large rounds, $250. Fair alfalfa/grass, small squares, $85. Premium grass, small squares, $190; good, small squares, $95-$120, large squares $135-$150; fair, large rounds, $65-$90; utility, large rounds, $40-$60. Corn stalks, large rounds, $25-$35, old crop. Rye straw, large rounds, $55. Organic hay, none reported.
In Wyoming, compared to last reported market baled hay sold generally steady. Hay movement was slow.
Eastern— Good/premium alfalfa, large squares, $160; fair, large squares, $100. Premium alfalfa/grass, large squares, $200; good, large squares, $180. Straw, large squares, $60. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $250-$255.
Central/western—Good alfalfa, large squares, $160. Grass mix, small squares, $220. Certified weed seed free alfalfa cubes, bulk, $230-$240, 50 pound bags, 280. Premium orchard grass, large squares, $190.
In Colorado, trade activity and demand moderate. Small squares of retail/stable hay readily clearing the market at regionalized prices.
Northeast—Fair alfalfa, large squares, $120; utility/fair, $150-$160, delivered; premium/supreme, rounds, $235, retail/stable. Premium alfalfa/grass mix, medium squares, $260, retail/stable, small squares, $265 ($7.50/bale), retail/stable, rounds, $245, retail/stable, $140, delivered. Premium orchard/brome grass, medium squares, $215, rain damaged retail/stable, small squares, $315 ($9/bale), retail/stable; good, $280 ($8/bale), retail/stable; good,small squares, $265 ($7.50/bale), rain damaged retail/stable. Premium grass, large squares, $225-$235; good, $190, delivered, small squares, $280-$350 ($8-$10/bale), retail/stable. Good oat hay large squares, $90-$110, delivered. Good oat/pea hay, large squares, $130. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southeast—Utility/fair alfalfa large squares, $150, delivered; premium, medium squares, $220, retail/stable, small squares, $325 ($10/bale), retail/stable; good, $290 ($9/bale), retail/stable. Premium grass, medium squares, $330-$360, retail/stable, small squares, $315 ($9-$9.45/bale), retail/stable, rounds, $220, retail/stable. Good wheat straw, rounds, $60-$70. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
San Luis Valley—Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $205; premium/supreme, $190-$200; supreme organic, $255. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southwest—Premium alfalfa/grass mix, small squares, $245 ($8/bale), retail/stable.
Premium orchard grass, small squares, $340 ($11/bale), retail/stable, 3-tie, 90 pound, $310 ($14/bale), retail/stable, 3-tie 95 pounds, $335 ($16/bale), retail/stable. Premium orchard/timothy grass, small squares, $275-$370 ($9-$12/bale), certified weed free. Premium grass, small squares, $245 ($8/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes from all other classes of hay.
Mountains/northwest—Premium grass, small squares, $320 ($8.75/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
In Missouri, hay supplies are moderate, demand is moderate. Hay prices are mostly steady although some round bales of mid to lower quality grass hay are being sold at lower prices.
Supreme alfalfa (RFV <185), $185-$225, small squares, $7-$9/bale; premium (RFV 170-180), $170-$200; good (RFV 150-170), $120-$160, small squares, $5-$7/bale; fair alfalfa (RFV 130-150), $100-$125. Good mixed grass hay, $100-$125, small squares, $6-$8/bale (some alfalfa/grass mix). Fair/good mixed grass hay, $75-$100, small squares, $4-$6/bale; fair, large rounds, $35-$60/bale. Good brome grass, $100-$140; fair/good, $60-$100. Wheat hay, large rounds, $40-$55/bale. Wheat straw, small squares, $3-$6/bale.
In Oklahoma, hay trade has picked up across much of the state. Prices and movement were mostly steady. Surprisingly, demand is extremely light.
Central—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $257-$263; good/premium, $210, large rounds, average, $127; good, $180 FOB. Good bermuda, small squares, FOB, $5.50-$6/bale, out of the barn, $8, large rounds, FOB and delivered, $115-$120, $50-$55/roll; moderate/good, large squares 5 x 6, FOB, $70-$80/bale, large rounds, delivered, average, $120-$125, $50-$55/roll.
Eastern—No alfalfa or grass hay trades reported.
Western—Ground alfalfa, delivered to feedlots, average, $120. No grass hay trades reported.
In Texas, most hay classes sold steady; Alfalfa sold steady to instances $5 higher depending on quality. Movement remained light to moderate.
Panhandle/High Plains—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $250-$260; good/premium, $240-$250, rained on $200; premium, small bales, delivered, $272, $8.25/bale. Ground alfalfa, delivered to feedlots, average, $190-$205. Calf, $210-$215. Good/premium coastal bermuda, large bales, delivered, $130-$200. Beardless wheat, large bales, delivered, $145-$200; bearded, $125; rained on, $95-$115. CRP, large bales, delivered, $85.
Far west/Trans Pecos—Premium/supreme alfalfa, small squares, delivered local or FOB, $290-$330, $8.75-$11/bale, large squares, $260-$275; good/premium, $245-$260.
North/central/east—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $255-$260. Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $297-$330, $9-$10/bale, large rounds, FOB, $120-$140, $60-$70/roll; fair/good, $90-$120, $45-$60/bale.
South—Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $264-$297, $8-$9/bale, large rounds, FOB and delivered locally, $100-$140, $50-$70/roll; fair/good, $165-$264, $5-$8/bale.
In New Mexico, compared to last week, alfalfa hay large bales prices steady. Trade active, demand moderate to good.
East—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $230-$260, good, $200-$220 delivered to dairies. Baled wheat hay, $150-$180, small bales $12/bale. Oat hay, small square, $8/bale.
Southeast—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $220; good, $200-210 delivered to dairies. Premium/supreme alfalfa, small squares, bundle (21 bales) two tie, $320 loaded on truck. Wheat hay, large bales, $170-$190.
South/Southwest—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200-$220, small squares, bundle (21 bales), three tie, $200-$230, two tie, $7-$10/bale FOB; good, $150-$200; fair, $130-$150 delivered to dairies. Wheat hay, large squares, $150-$200, rounds, $110, small bales, two tie, $4.50-$8/bale. Oat hay, $150-$180.
North central—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200 delivered to dairy, small squares, three tie, $19, two tie, $8-$10/bale; organic two tie, $11/bale. Alfalfa/grass mix, small squares, organic two tie, $11/bale. Cow hay, $7/bale. Grass hay, small squares, $10-$12/bale. Oat hay, large bales, $165-$180.
In Minnesota, hay prices steady.
Good alfalfa, large rounds, $125; fair, large rounds, $115; utility, large rounds, $80-$100. Fair grass, large rounds, $85-$110; utility, large rounds, $75-$80. Good alfalfa/grass mix, large rounds, $125; fair, small squares, $105, large rounds, $85-$95; utility, large rounds, $75.
In Montana, July 12, old crop alfalfa hay in rounds sold fully steady. New crop hay sales have been sporadic however demand has been mostly good. Demand for export hay, oversees and to Canada have also been good. Demand for dairy quality hay remains good
Due to very light sales receipts this report will be released bi-monthly until early August when heavier receipts can be confirmed.
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165 new crop; fair/good, large rounds, $75-$90; utility, large rounds, $65-$85. Premium grass/alfalfa, small squares, $180 new crop; good, large rounds, $145 new crop; fair, large rounds, $75-$90 new crop. Premium grass, large squares, $175, export/new crop, large rounds, $110; fair, large rounds, $75-$85; utility, large rounds, $65-$70. Premium Timothy grass, small squares, $225-$240; good, small squares, $160-$180.
