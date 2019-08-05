Hay market trade and demand remains slow, prices trended down just a little for most hay types. An abundance of grinder and brome hay hitting the market has caused a slowdown in interest from buyers, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, July 30.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa and ground/delivered, steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $5 lower; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $225-$235. Supreme dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, $185-$226; premium, $170-$195; good, $160-$170. Stock or dry cow, new crop, $160-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, new crop, $120-$130. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, new crop, $150-$170. Buffalo/bermuda grass mix, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, large rounds, $65-$75. Oat hay, large rounds, $115-125, rained on $80. Wheat straw, large rounds and large squares, $65-$75 delivered. For the week ending July 27, 6,045 tons of grinding alfalfa and 325 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported delivered.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, steady; grinding alfalfa steady to $10 lower, ground/delivered steady to $5 lower, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $200-$210. Supreme dairy, 1-1.10/point RFV, $195-$225; premium, $175-$200; good, $165-$175. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, new crop, $80-$110. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots, new crop, $135-$150. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $200-$210, 17% protein, $210-$220, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$315. Teff hay, medium squares, $135-$145. Good bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7-$8/bale. Brome, small squares, $7-$8/bale, large rounds, $100-$110, lesser quality, $70-$80. Oat hay, large rounds, $70-$85. Wheat straw, small squares, $5.50-$6.50/bale, large rounds, $40-$60. For the week ending July 27, 5,155 tons of grinding alfalfa and 724 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported delivered.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$250. Dairy 1-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $130-$140. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, new crop, small squares, $140-$150; good, medium to large squares, $85-$110, large rounds, $80-$100. Good brome, new crop, small squares, $130-$140, medium to large squares, $120-$150, large rounds, $90-$100, lesser quality, $75-$85; Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $75-$90, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending July 27, 833 tons of grass hay was delivered.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $215-$225. Premium/supreme dairy, 1-1.05/point RFV. Fair/good stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, new crop, $105-$115, with instances at $125-$140. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, new crop, small squares, $9.50-$10.50/bale. Supreme dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, $185-$210; premium, $170-$195; good, $160-$170. Stock cow, none reported. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, new crop, $100-$115. Ground and delivered, $130-$140. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7-$8/bale delivered, large squares, $95-$105. Brome, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale delivered, medium to large squares, $140-$150, large rounds, $95-$105, lesser quality, $75-$85. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale delivered, large squares, $95-$105 delivered, large rounds, $50-$60. For the week ending July 27, 432 tons of grinding alfalfa and 275 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported delivered.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
