The hay market trade, activity and demand is moderate, with an increase in alfalfa trades, July 2. Prices remained generally steady. Alfalfa prices have been variable, due to the unpredictable weather pattern of this haying season. Prices this week, however, seemed to settle a bit as hay producers finally had a hot and dry week to get hay put up.
Due to the shortened holiday week, there will be no report next week, July 9. The next report will be July 16.
Southwest: Dairy/grinding alfalfa and ground/delivered, steady; movement moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $250-270. Supreme dairy alfalfa, 1-1.05/point RFV, $185-$210; premium, $170-$195; good, $160-$170. Stock or dry cow, new crop, $160-$170. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, old crop, $160-$170, new crop, $120-$130. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, old crop, $195-$205, new crop, $150-$160; Oat hay, large rounds, $70-$80, with an instance at $110. For the week ending June 29, 9,709 tons of grinding alfalfa and 350 tons of dairy alfalfa was delivered.
South central: Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay, steady; alfalfa pellets, sun cured steady to 10 lower; movement moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $200-$210. Supreme dairy, 1-1.10/point RFV, $195-$215; premium, $175-$200; good, $165-$175. Stock cow, $140-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, old crop, $120-$140, new crop $100-$120. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots old crop, $165-$185, new crop, $140-$150. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $200-$210, 17% protein, $210-$230, dehydrated 17% protein, $295-$305. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$85. For the week ending June 29, 5,784 tons of grinding alfalfa and 675 tons of dairy alfalfa was delivered.
Southeast: Dairy alfalfa steady to .05/pt higher; grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$240. Dairy 1-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, $170-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, none reported. Ground and delivered, none reported. Premium bluestem, old crop, small squares, $140-$150; good, medium to large squares, $100-%130, large rounds, $95-$110. Good brome, small squares, $145-$150, medium to large squares, $140-$155, large rounds, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$85. Oat hay, medium squares, $60/bale. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $75-$100. Mulch, large rounds, $50-$60. For the week ending June 29, 950 tons of grass hay was delivered.
Northwest: Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $215-$225. Premium/supreme dairy, 1-1.05/point RFV. Fair/good stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, new crop, $105-$115. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $130-$140.
North central/northeast: Dairy/grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, new crop, small squares, $9.50-$10.50/bale. Supreme dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, $185-$210; premium, $170-$195; good, $160-$170. Stock cow, old crop, $195-$200. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, new crop, $130-$140. Ground and delivered, $155-$165. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $8-$8.50/bale delivered, large squares $120-$130, large rounds, $100-110. Brome, small squares, $8.50-$9.50/bale delivered, large squares, $145-$155, large rounds, $100-$110 with an instance at $115-$120. Sudan: large rounds, $80-$90. Wheat straw, medium squares, $80-$90, large rounds, $60-$70. For the week ending June 29, 534 tons of grinding alfalfa and 600 tons of dairy alfalfa was delivered.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
