Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly higher for corn, soybeans, wheat and sorghum, according to USDA reported prices, Aug. 10.
For the week ending Aug. 5, a decrease of 730,186 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 70,735 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 200,578 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 20,459 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending July 30, had a slight decrease at 1,013,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was up 12 3/4 cents to unchanged. Corn was down 1 cent. Sorghum was down 1 cent. Soybeans were up 2 to 7 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City September wheat was $7.14 1/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $7.34 1/4 to $7.56 1/4, up 12 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $8.09 1/4 to $8.14 1/4, up 12 3/4 cents; Portland, $8.95 to $9.70, unchanged to up 10 cents; St. Louis, $7.07 to $7.12, up 15 3/4 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $6.24 1/4 to $6.39 1/4, down 11 cents; Minneapolis, $5.79 1/4 to $5.86 1/4 down 8 to 7 cents; southern Iowa, $5.87 1/4 to $6.63 1/4, down 35 to 11 cents; Omaha, $6.02 1/4 to $6.15 1/4, down 1 cent.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $13.56 3/4 to $13.86 3/4, up 7 to 3 cents; Minneapolis, $13.76 3/4 to $13.86 3/4, up 7 to 12 cents; southern Iowa, $13.81 3/4 to $14.03 3/4, down 13 to 4 cents; central Illinois processors, $14.11 3/4 to $14.31 3/4, up 2 to 7 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Aug. 10, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $8 1/4 to $8.10 1/4, up 12 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $8.44 1/4 to $8.54 1/4, up 7 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $9.14 1/4 to $9.24 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $9.35 1/4 to $9.45 1/4, up 12 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
