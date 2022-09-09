Grain Markets

The USDA Market News Service, Greeley, Colorado, in the closing grain report for Sept. 6, reported in futures trading that Chicago September soft red winter wheat was $8; September corn, $6.80 3/4; and September soybeans, $14.90.

The export bid for direct Gulf delivery of No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, rail, unavailable; No. 2 soft red winter wheat, barge, $8.97, up 7 to 6 cents; No. 2 yellow corn, barge, $7.83 3/4 to $7.87 3/4, up 11 3/4 cents; No. 2 yellow sorghum, rail, unavailable; No. 2 yellow sorghum, barge, unavailable; and No. 1 yellow soybeans, barge, $15.88 3/4 to $16.78 3/4, down 21 3/4 cents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.