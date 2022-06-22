The USDA Market News Service, Greeley, Colorado, in the closing grain report for June 21, reported in futures trading that Chicago July soft red winter wheat was $9.75 1/4; July corn, $7.60 3/4; and July soybeans, $16.61.
The export bid for direct Gulf delivery of No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, rail, unavailable; No. 2 soft red winter wheat, barge, $10 1/4, down 59 cents; No. 2 yellow corn, barge, $8.50 3/4 to $8.55 3/4, down 23 3/4 cents; No. 2 yellow sorghum, rail, unavailable; No. 2 yellow sorghum, barge, unavailable; and No. 1 yellow soybeans, barge, $17.93 to $17.96, change unavailable.
Colby, Kansas, unit train wheat bid was $9.73 1/4 to $9.83 1/4.
In Denver and the surrounding area, hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, was $9.71 to $10.21.
No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, north central Colorado, was $9.71 1/4 to $10.21 1/4.
In northeast Colorado, wheat was $9.43 1/4 to $9.78 1/4.
In east central Colorado, wheat was $9.71 1/4 to $10.21 1/4.
In southeast Colorado, wheat was $9.61 1/4 to $10.87 1/4.
In southwest Nebraska and southeast Wyoming, wheat bids were $9.61 1/4 to $9.69 1/4.
No. 2 yellow corn in north central Colorado was $8.55 3/4 to $8.70 3/4.
In northeast Colorado, the country elevator corn bids were $7.70 3/4 to $8.03 3/4.
In east central Colorado, corn was $7.75 3/4 to $8.70 3/4.
In southeast Colorado, corn was $8.15 3/4 to $9.10 3/4.
In southwest Nebraska corn bids were $7.70 3/4 to $7.75 3/4 per bushel.
No. 2 yellow sorghum in southeast Colorado was $7.05 4/4 to $7.55 3/4.
No. 1 yellow soybeans in southwest Nebraska were $15.33 1/2 to $15.86.
White millet in Colorado, southwest Nebraska and southeast Wyoming was $15 to $16 per cwt.
Sunflowers were $41 per cwt.
In Denver and surrounding areas, corn was $8.56 to $8.71. Barley was unavailable.
In northeast Colorado, Wyoming and western Nebraska, pinto beans were steady $44 per cwt; in North Dakota and Minnesota, pinto beans were steady at $45 to $48. In North Dakota and Minnesota, black beans were steady $45-$46. Great Northerns were steady at $35 in northeast Colorado, Wyoming and western Nebraska. In North Dakota and Minnesota, navy beans were steady $44. In northeast Colorado, Wyoming and western Nebraska, light red kidneys were unavailable; in North Dakota and Minnesota, light red kidneys were unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.