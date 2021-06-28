Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, sorghum and soybeans were higher, while wheat was unchanged to down, according to USDA reported prices, June 22.
For the week ending June 17, a decrease of 129,107 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 45,823 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 48,804 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 45,823 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending June 11, had a slight decrease at 1,025,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was unchanged to down 3 1/4 cents. Corn was up 1/2 cent. Sorghum was up 1/2 cents. Soybeans were up 1/4 to 19 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City July wheat was $5.96 1/2.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $6.26 to $6.46, down 10 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $6.81 1/2 to $6.86 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents; Portland, $$8.50, unchanged; St. Louis, $6.66 to $6.68, down 12 1/2 to 13 1/2 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $6.28 to $6.43, down 41 1/4 to 28 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $6.51 3/4 to $6.52 3/4, up 1/2 cent; southern Iowa, $6.68 3/4 to $6.69 3/4, up 1/2 cent; Omaha, $6.06 to $6.21, down 18 1/4 to 23 1/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $13.97 to $14.17, down 18 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $13.63 1/2 to $13.64 1/2, down 19 1/2 to 20 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $13.86 1/2 to $13.93 1/2, down 20 1/2 cents; central Illinois processors, $13.89 1/4 to $14.55 1/2, up 1/4 to 19 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices June 22, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $7.11 1/2 to $7.21 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents; 12% protein, $7.46 1/2 to $7.56 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $7.66 1/2 to $7.76 1/2, up 16 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $7.66 1/2 to $7.76 1/2, up 21 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
