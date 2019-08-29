The Georgia livestock auction weekly summary indicated receipts of 6,766 head of cattle selling the week of Aug. 16 to 22, compared to 6.036 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
In comparison to the previous week, the slaughter cows and bulls were mostly steady. The feeder classes weighing over 600 pounds were steady to $4 higher and those under 600 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $5 higher. The replacement cows were unevenly steady. The supply included 77% feeder cattle with 18% steers, 40% were heifers and 41% were bulls; 17% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 5% stock cows, 56% were bred cows and 39% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 15%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 336 lbs., 149.00; 2 head, 370 to 380 lbs., 155.00 to 162.00 (158.45); 27 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 130.00 to 154.00 (142.58); 45 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (137.82); 88 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 139.00 (132.00); 92 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (130.96); 66 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (128.80); 31 head, 655 to 699 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (122.58); 23 head, 703 to 727 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (118.72); 4 head, 752 to 760 lbs., 113.00 to 118.00 (116.74). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 301 to 345 lbs., 140.00 to 160.00 (151.00); 16 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 131.00 to 150.00 (139.41); 22 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 128.00 to 143.00 (134.71); 34 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 122.00 to 133.00 (127.69); 38 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 114.00 to 137.00 (127.08); 24 head, 551 to 590 lbs., 112.00 to 126.00 (119.56); 9 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 127.00 (119.54); 13 head, 651 to 695 lbs., 108.00 to 123.00 (117.75); 3 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 98.00 to 103.00 (100.66); 2 head, 750 to 780 lbs., 100.00 to 104.00 (101.96). Medium and large frame 3, 2 head, 310 to 315 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.52); 6 head, 351 to 395 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (118.87); 10 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 105.00 to 136.00 (125.94); 22 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 129.00 (116.65); 14 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 118.00 to 126.00 (120.79); 8 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 98.00 to 121.00 (114.39); 6 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 106.00 to 118.00 (113.48); 3 head, 665 to 675 lbs., 92.00 to 100.00 (97.36); 2 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (110.97).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 310 to 330 lbs., 126.00 to 132.00 (129.48); 29 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 122.00 to 137.00 (126.17); 36 head, 401 to 449 lbs., 117.00 to 135.00 (124.39); 83 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 132.00 (119.65); 106 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 108.00 to 125.00 (116.09); 45 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 109.00 to 121.00 (115.89); 22 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 105.00 to 118.00 (111.55); 15 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 100.00 to 119.00 (103.32); 2 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 105.00 to 106.00 (105.49). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 220 to 235 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.03); 14 head, 260 to 295 lbs., 118.00 to 132.00 (126.41); 35 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (121.38); 72 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 110.00 to 132.50 (120.17); 147 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 105.00 to 129.00 (116.79); 89 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 105.00 to 122.00 (114.23); 117 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 101.00 to 120.00 (110.92); 74 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 117.00 (108.47); 55 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 94.00 to 115.00 (103.52); 37 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 94.00 to 106.00 (99.61); 7 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 85.00 to 105.00 (97.81); 2 head, 780 to 790 lbs., 91.00 to 94.00 (92.51). Medium and large frame 3, 6 head, 210 to 245 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (128.08); 23 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 110.00 to 122.00 (118.31); 46 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 105.00 to 125.00 (115.52); 52 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 100.00 to 122.50 (112.65); 75 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 99.00 to 117.50 (109.45); 64 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 90.00 to 115.00 (106.10); 46 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 90.00 to 112.50 (102.00); 37 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 90.00 to 109.00 (100.21); 10 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 88.00 to 105.00 (97.86); 6 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 85.00 to 96.00 (91.88).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 215 lbs., 215.00; 27 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 155.00 to 172.50 (162.70); 24 head, 300 to 349 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (156.23); 49 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 135.00 to 158.00 (146.58); 47 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 155.00 (142.80); 45 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 125.00 to 144.00 (132.66); 33 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 117.00 to 136.00 (124.88); 71 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 132.50 (123.36); 23 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (120.81); 5 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.95). Medium and large frame 2, 18 head, 220 to 240 lbs., 152.00 to 181.00 (160.15); 18 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 140.00 to 161.00 (148.39); 44 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 132.00 to 160.00 (143.28); 47 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 125.00 to 147.50 (135.97); 63 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (130.59); 103 head, 451 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 133.00 (123.09); 100 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 105.00 to 126.00 (117.77); 107 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 125.00 (112.29); 71 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 100.00 to 117.50 (107.47); 42 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 99.00 to 116.00 (106.66); 22 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 95.00 to 115.00 (104.08). Medium and large frame 3, 2 head, 240 to 245 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.53); 14 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 130.00 to 150.00 (138.50); 30 head, 300 to 348 lbs., 115.00 to 142.50 (129.13); 50 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 118.00 to 132.00 (124.00); 93 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 102.00 to 127.50 (119.44); 88 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 100.00 to 122.50 (114.47); 73 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 92.00 to 118.00 (110.02); 27 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 99.00 to 114.00 (106.16); 37 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 86.00 to 107.50 (97.52); 12 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 90.00 to 107.50 (96.21); 6 head, 700 to 730 lbs., 82.00 to 94.00 (88.22); 2 head, 775 to 795 lbs., 85.00 to 87.00 (86.01).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 1260 to 1945 lbs., 52.00 to 67.00 (60.07) average dressing; 1 head, 1460 lbs., 67.00 high; 9 head, 1290 to 1885 lbs., 46.00 to 59.00 (54.86) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 273 head, 850 to 1870 lbs., 51.00 to 68.00 (61.20) average; 46 head, 975 to 1725 lbs., 65.00 to 75.00 (69.73) high; 172 head, 865 to 1680 lbs., 45.00 to 60.00 (54.94) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 143 head, 800 to 1435 lbs., 47.00 to 59.00 (53.08) average; 4 head, 990 to 1095 lbs., 57.00 to 62.00 (59.78) high; 82 head, 805 to 1400 lbs., 35.00 to 51.00 (45.23) low. Bulls 1, 50 head, 1000 to 2385 lbs., 74.00 to 96.00 (87.41) average; 6 head, 1245 to 2070 lbs., 92.00 to 99.00 (95.66) high; 30 head, 1000 to 1895 lbs., 60.00 to 88.00 (77.59) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 2 to 3, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 9 head, 595 to 870 lbs., 490.00 to 550.00 (525.40). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 930 to 1115 lbs., 48.00 to 58.00 (54.28); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 645 to 1120 lbs., 57.00 to 73.00 (65.06); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 955 to 1170 lbs., 63.00 to 73.00 (66.87). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 735 to 1530 lbs., 825.00 to 930.00 (879.90); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1110 to 1345 lbs., 910.00 to 1000.00 (938.28); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1260 to 1395 lbs., 790.00 to 820.00 (805.76); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1145 to 1290 lbs., 820.00 to 975.00 (892.89). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 11 head, 765 to 1125 lbs., 500.00 to 800.00 (667.29); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 19 head, 750 to 1345 lbs., 500.00 to 850.00 (746.65); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 19 head, 870 to 1445 lbs., 670.00 to 900.00 (765.31); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 23 head, 900 to 1180 lbs., 500.00 to 760.00 (635.69); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 940 to 1145 lbs., 650.00 to 750.00 (702.44).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 14 head, 1175 to 1455 lbs., 690.00 to 1200.00 (911.86); 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1210 lbs., 1085.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 850 lbs., 760.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 19 head, 900 to 1550 lbs., 610.00 to 1150.00 (861.10); 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 850 to 915 lbs., 790.00 to 820.00 (805.55). Medium and large 2 to 3 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 935 lbs., 900.00. Small frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 810 to 1020 lbs., 890.00 to 930.00 (907.70). Small frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 745 to 1040 lbs., 920.00 to 1010.00 (948.78). Small frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 805 to 1045 lbs., 920.00 to 1010.00 (972.22). Small frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 600 to 880 lbs., 600.00 to 790.00 (690.99). Small frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 14 head, 600 to 965 lbs., 470.00 to 925.00 (669.69).
