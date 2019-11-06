The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 7.963 head of cattle selling the week of Oct. 25 to 31, compared to 8,323 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows were selling $1 to $2 higher and the slaughter bulls ere mostly steady. The feeder classes were unevenly steady to $3 higher. The replacement cows were steady to $2 higher. The year-to-date receipts totaled 340,044, compared to 353,005 a year ago. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 22% steers, 41% were heifers, and 37% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 8% was replacement cattle with 54% bred cows and 46% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 265 to 299 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (157.65); 10 head, 305 to 340 lbs., 151.00 to 160.00 (157.11); 13 head, 355 to 399 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (154.85); 16 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 134.00 to 160.00 (147.54); 30 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 126.00 to 144.00 (134.49); 84 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 137.00 (129.27); 64 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 112.00 to 130.00 (125.98); 129 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 134.00 (130.02); 93 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 117.00 to 131.00 (128.65); 10 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 112.00 to 123.00 (118.24); v7 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (116.31). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 290 to 295 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (146.97); 5 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.63); 13 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (137.98); 43 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 141.00 (131.21); 75 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 118.00 to 136.00 (127.34); 31 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 114.00 to 133.00 (121.62); 53 head, 5);50 to 595 lbs., 111.00 to 129.00 (119.58); 34 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 101.00 to 120.00 (114.77); 12 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 107.00 to 127.00 (113.04); 3 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 102.00 to 110.00 (107.44). Medium and large frame 3, 6 head, 310 to 335 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.30); 4 head, 370 to 395 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (126.90); 9 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 114.00 to 120.00 (116.41); 3 head, 465 to 490 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.02); 11 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 127.00 (116.92); 3 head, 570 to 590 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (106.71); 11 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 104.00 to 126.00 (115.92); 3 head, 705 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (103.33).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 305 to 330 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (123.65); 34 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 111.00 to 130.00 (122.42); 60 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 112.00 to 127.00 (120.44); 65 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 110.00 to 124.00 (115.80); 82 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 107.00 to 118.00 (112.47); 60 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (107.77); 85 head, 577 lbs., 123.00 value added; 89 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 100.00 to 125.00 (119.58); 87 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 98.00 to 117.00 (106.58); 18 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 97.00 to 110.00 (103.63); 5 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 97.00 to 105.00 (100.62). Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 251 to 280 lbs., 110.00 to 122.00 (114.95); 32 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (116.50); 71 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 105.00 to 126.00 (115.04); 113 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 101.00 to 120.00 (111.44); 114 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 99.00 to 118.00 (108.42); 81 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 90.00 to 112.00 (103.90); 75 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 90.00 to 110.00 (101.92); 29 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 90.00 to 110.00 (97.22); 10 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 90.00 to 101.00 (97.01); 7 head, 710 to 745 lbs., 90.00 to 98.00 (93.45). Medium and large frame 3, 2 head, 235 to 245 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (113.43); 30 head, 251 to 295 lbs., 104.00 to 130.00 (113.42); 26 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (109.21); 52 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 97.00 to 118.00 (108.52); 60 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 90.00 to 115.00 (102.33); 39 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 85.00 to 110.00 (99.00); 50 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 84.00 to 105.00 (96.40); 19 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 87.00 to 106.00 (96.28); 2 head, 600 to 605 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (102.51); 3 head, 715 to 735 lbs., 84.00 to 90.00 (86.97).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 205 to 215 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (162.56); 9 head, 255 to 290 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (153.17); 34 head, 300 to 349 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (151.96); 60 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 137.00 to 158.00 (147.38); 59 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 129.00 to 155.00 (143.46); 43 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 122.00 to 140.00 (128.15); 37 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 116.00 to 136.00 (124.56); 40 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 127.00 (116.14); 35 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 103.00 to 123.00 (112.54); 23 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 98.00 to 122.00 (108.83); 13 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 103.00 to 115.00 (106.15); 8 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 105.00 to 112.00 (108.98). Medium and large frame 2, 27 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 130.00 to 150.00 (142.04); 44 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 130.00 to 148.00 (138.37); 73 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 127.00 to 145.00 (136.04); 65 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 116.00 to 138.00 (128.44); 90 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 132.00 (119.57); 75 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 100.00 to 124.00 (111.39); 55 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 100.00 to 116.00 (107.19); 39 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 83.00 to 114.00 (101.29); 27 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 92.00 to 110.00 (99.56); 18 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 87.00 to 107.00 (97.46); 4 head, 755 to 775 lbs., 92.00 to 100.00 (95.72). Medium and large frame 3, 4 head, 205 to 240 lbs., 140.00 to 147.50 (144.04); 16 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.30); 40 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 110.00 to 137.00 (129.55); 40 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 110.00 to 135.00 (122.80); 65 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 105.00 to 130.00 (118.07); 79 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 86.00 to 120.00 (110.22); 67 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 85.00 to 113.00 (103.03); 35 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 83.00 to 109.00 (98.88); 39 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 78.00 to 107.00 (94.37); 10 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 71.00 to 95.00 (84.38); 5 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 82.00 to 92.00 (85.24); 2 head, 755 to 770 lbs., 88.00 to 92.00 (89.98).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundreweight/actual weight, 25 head, 1255 to 1750 lbs., 42.00 to 59.00 (49.5) average dressing; 6 head, 1295 to 1555 lbs., 53.00 to 62.00 (56.26) high; 3 head, 1435 to 1685 lbs., 47.00 to 48.00 (47.69) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 166 head, 865 to 1870 lbs., 42.00 to 59.00 (49.06) average; 11 head, 990 to 1620 lbs., 56.00 to 67.00 (60.77) high; 130 head, 875 to 1780 lbs., 35.00 to 51.00 (44.08) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 75 head, 805 to 1605 lbs., 34.00 to 51.00 (42.89) average; 1 head, 915 lbs., 53.00 high; 69 head, 640 to 1265 lbs., 28.00 to 44.00 (36.95) low. Bulls 1, 29 head, 1105 to 2110 lbs., 68.00 to 83.00 (74.14) average; 1 head, 2165 lbs., 83.00 high; 45 head, 1065 to 2145 lbs., 54.00 to 75.00 (67.24) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 16 head, 830 to 1205 lbs., 1125.00 to 1410.00 (1270.87); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 10 head, 955 to 1315 lbs., 1275.00 to 1420.00 (1342.87); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 865 lbs., 1150.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 755 to 1190 lbs., 52.00 to 70.00 (61.79); 2 to 8 years old,. 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1045 to 1255 lbs., 54.00 to 61.00 (57.82); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1210 to 1260 lbs., 43.00 to 51.00 (47.08); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 970 to 1200 lbs., 50.00 to 57.00 (53.92). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1140 to 1150 lbs., 875.00 to 950.00 (912.66); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 990 to 1435 lbs., 850.00 to 1050.00 (905.06); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1230 lbs., 860.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 9 head, 960 to 1470 lbs., 46.00 to 57.00 (51.08); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1105 lbs., 58.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 990 lbs., 650.00; 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 6 head, 800 to 1200 lbs., 510.00 to 800.00 (642.55); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 915 to 1060 lbs., 575.00 to 775.00 (656.33); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 945 to 1105 lbs., 610.00 to 740.00 (666.08); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 26 head, 900 to 1340 lbs., 500.00 to 750.00 (615.30); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 11 head, 980 to 1345 lbs., 510.00 to 840.00 (705.39). Small frame 2 to 3, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 965 lbs., 580.00; 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 940 to 1125 lbs., 590.00 to 760.00 (656.03).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with over 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 975 to 1050 lbs., 1550.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 lbs., 1020.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 16 head, 1100 to 1375 lbs., 700.00 to 925.00 (783.14); 5 to 8 years old, open, 13 head, 915 to 1475 lbs., 960.00 to 1175.00 (1078.08). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 14 head, 850 to 1270 lbs., 950.00 to 1090.00 (1008.96). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 8 head, 1000 to 1235 lbs., 650.00 to 925.00 (823.92); 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 970 lbs., 820.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 16 head, 950 to 1550 lbs., 600.00 to 950.00 (767.30); 5 to 8 years old, open, 22 head, 850 to 1525 lbs., 740.00 to 1040.00 (896.85). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with over 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 900 to 1150 lbs., 850.00 to 950.00 (911.42).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.