The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary reported receipts of 7,261 head of cattle selling the week of April 24 to 30, compared to 5,421 head the previous reporting period and 8,876 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 5,746 head of feeder cattle, 1,146 head of slaughter cattle and 369 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 4,113 head of feeder cattle, 920 head of slaughter cattle and 388 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 7,026 head of feeder cattle, 1,309 head of slaughter cattle and 541 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous reporting period, the slaughter cows were selling 43 to $5 lower and the slaughter bulls were steady to $2 lower. The feeder classes weighing over 600 pounds were selling $1 to $5 lower, those under 600 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $6 lower. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 110,822 compared to 134,678 a year ago. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 22% steers, 38% were heifers and 40% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 59% bred cows and 41% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 20%.
