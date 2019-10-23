The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 8,661 head of cattle selling the reporting period Oct. 11 to 17, compared to 9,211 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
Compared to the previous reporting period, the slaughter cows and bulls were mostly steady. The feeder classes were unevenly steady to $3 higher. The replacement cows were steady to $3 higher. The year-to-date receipts totaled 323,598 compared to 334,114 a year ago. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 19% steers, 40% were heifers and 41% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows, 11% were bulls; and 8% was replacement cattle with 56% bred cows and 44% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 320 to 340 lbs., 153.00 to 163.00 (158.80); 2 head, 365 to 380 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (146.53); 11 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 129.00 to 146.00 (136.80); 27 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 126.00 to 142.00 (133.44); 56 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (126.27); 38 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 117.00 to 133.00 (123.56); 97 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 114.00 to 133.00 (123.63); 59 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 112.00 to 129.00 (123.37); 75 head, 705 to 725 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (126.08); 13 head, 755 to 777 lbs., 110.00 to 122.00 (117.99). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 134.00 to 150.00 (140.59); 15 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 128.00 to 148.00 (137.87); 49 head, 401 to 440 lbs., 114.00 to 140.00 (128.86); 41 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 113.00 to 130.00 (122.35); 51 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 112.00 to 126.00 (120.76); 56 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (120.22); 31 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 109.00 to 122.00 (113.95); 18 head, 655 to 680 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (112.88); 7 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 111.00 to 120.00 (115.10); 2 head, 770 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 3, 2 head, 310 to 320 lbs., 132.50 to 140.00 (136.31); 10 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 122.00 to 138.00 (129.45); 6 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.62); 9 head, 465 to 495 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (111.11); 10 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 107.50 to 115.00 (112.95); 12 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (109.64); 2 head, 610 to 620 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (102.52); 1 head, 665 lbs., 104.00; 2 head, 710 to 725 lbs., 100.00 to 102.50 (101.26)
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 305 to 340 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.68); 25 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 117.00 to 130.00 (121.88); 26 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 113.00 to 124.00 (117.94); 46 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (115.48); 43 head, 500 to 545 lbs.,105.00 to 116.00 (109.72); 107 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 121.00 (110.15); 46 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 98.00 to 113.00 (105.34); 32 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 95.00 to 109.00 (102.33); 15 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 93.00 to 109.00 (101.68); 19 head, 755 to 785 lbs., 98.00 to 104.00 (103.39). Medium and large frame 2, 37 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 110.00 to 128.00 (117.32); 88 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 99.00 to 122.00 (112.97); 126 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 98.00 to 120.00 (108.63); 129 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 95.00 to 117.00 (107.24); 101 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 95.00 to 116.00 (104.92); 74 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 90.00 to 108.00 (98.69); 56 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 89.00 to 107.50 (96.11); 30 head, 652 to 685 lbs., 88.00 to 100.00 (96.01); 5 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 85.00 to 90.00 (87.43); 2 head, 777 to 780 lbs., 93.00 to 102.00 (97.51). Medium and large frame 3, 9 head, 251 to 295 lbs., 90.00 to 105.00 (98.29); 35 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 93.00 to 117.50 (108.55); 76 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 90.00 to 115.00 (104.27); 88 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 87.00 to 110.00 (99.76); 91 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 85.00 to 110.00 (98.85); 86 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 84.00 to 109.00 (97.13); 69 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 80.00 to 105.00 (97.33); 3 head, 600 to 620 lbs., 85.00 to 95.00 (90.30); 13 head, 655 to 680 lbs., 80.00 to 100.00 (94.20).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 255 to 290 lbs., 140.00 to 162.00 (145.50); 5 head, 305 to 325 lbs., 137.00 to 142.00 (140.22); 35 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 135.00 to 155.00 (143.18); 49 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 127.00 to 143.00 (135.30); 50 head, 455 to 497 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (128.15); 48 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 128.00 (119.81); 61 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 105.00 to 126.00 (115.52); 37 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 108.00 to 116.00 (111.01); 29 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 99.00 to 112.00 (106.73); 5 head, 710 to 740 lbs., 105.00 to 109.00 (106.64); 3 head, 755 to 780 lbs., 100.00 to 104.00 (101.36). Medium and large 2, 2 head, 240 to 245 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.53); 32 head, 255 to 290 lbs., 125.00 to 149.00 (134.35); 65 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 125.00 to 153.00 (135.99); 64 head, 350 to 396 lbs., 118.00 to 143.00 (132.88); 135 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 115.00 to 137.00 (124.33); 82, head, 450 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (116.62); 116 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (110.61); 78 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 99.00 to 115.00 (105.94); 77 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 92.00 to 109.00 (101.94); 45 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 90.00 to 105.00 (97.37); 19 head, 700 to 745 lbs.,89.00 to 98.00 (94.22); 10 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 91.00 to 97.00 (93.38). Medium and large frame 3, 9 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 120.00 to 145.00 (133.26); 36 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 110.00 to 140.00 (130.53); 68 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 105.00 to 135.00 (122.34); 85 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 105.00 to 128.00 (114.95); 89 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (107.04); 52 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 90.00 to 110.00 (101.80); 44 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 85.00 to 108.00 (95.99); 53 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 84.00 to 101.00 (94.58); 10 head, 655 to 680 lbs., 84.00 to 94.00 (88.18 ); 4 head, 710 to 745 lbs., 85.00 to 92.00 (89.24).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 33 head, 1140 to 2105 lbs., 42.00 to 53.00 (46.97) average dressing; 2 head, 1415 to 1525 lbs., 53.00 to 54.00 (53.52) high; 11 head, 1360 to 1750 lbs., 38.00 to 45.00 (42.31) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 268 head, 830 to 1945 lbs., 41.00 to 58.00 (48.95) average; 23 head, 1005 to 1460 lbs., 53.00 to 65.00 (57.47) high; 121 head, 840 to 1720 lbs., 36.00 to 50.00 (43.52) low. Lean. 85 to 90%. 116 head, 680 to 1355 lbs., 35.00 to 51.00 (44.19) average; 98 head, 800 to 1435 lbs., 30.00 to 44.00 (38.03) low. Bulls 1, 47 head, 1265 to 2445 lbs., 67.00 to 82.00 (74.30) average; 4 head, 1600 to 1880 lbs., 77.00 to 85.00 (79.49) high; 33 head, 1030 to 2420 lbs., 59.00 to 77.00 (67.18) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 5 head, 925 to 1165 lbs., 41.00 to 54.00 (44.37); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 965 to 1250 lbs., 45.00 to 66.00 (51.290; 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 6 head, 970 to 1270 lbs., 56.00 to 60.00 (58.44). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 925 to 1170 lbs., 675.00 to 775.00 (719.15); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1180 to 1320 lbs., 825.00 to 1000.00 (871.52); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 9 head, 800 to 1305 lbs., 750.00 to 970.00 (893.44); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 31 head, 985 to 1520 lbs., 700.00 to 1120.00 (943.95); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 9 head, 1050 to 1475 lbs., 920.00 to 1100.00 (1022.09); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1420 lbs., 1050.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1015 lbs., 57.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 980 lbs., 700.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1105 to 1410 lbs., 600.00 to 780.00 (704.67); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1250 lbs., (775.00); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 9 head, 745 to 1520 lbs., 550.00 to 750.00 (662.57); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 35 head, 825 to 1330 lbs., 450.00 to 900.00 (669.61); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 18 head, 870 to 1305 lbs., 600.00 to 850.00 (727.65).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 10 head, 975 to 1255 lbs., 980.00 to 1275.00 (1152.12). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 1125 to 1615 lbs., 880.00 to 1075.00 (961.01); 5 to 8 years old, open, 34 head, 980 to 1570 lbs., 1100.00 to 1380.00 (1207.99). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 1200 to 1355 lbs., 1250.00 to 1300.00 (1276.52). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 yers old, open, 6 head, 1100 to 1340 lbs., 720.00 to 780.00 (748.59); 5 to 8 years old, open, 11 head, 1125 to 1330 lbs., 710.00 to 960.00 (839.67). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 20 head, 975 to 1430 lbs., 600.00 to 850.00 (730.83); 5 to 8 years old, open, 10 head, 920 to 1200 lbs., 670.00 to 1075.00 (936.06). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with over 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 12 head, 970 to 1290 lbs., 925.00 to 1050.00 (1003.80).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.