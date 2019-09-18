The Georgia daily livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 8,843 head of cattle selling for the reporting period of Sept. 6 to 12, compared to 6,907 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
In comparison to the previous reporting period, the slaughter cows were steady to $3 lower and the slaughter bulls were trading mostly steady. The feeders weighing over 600 pounds were selling $2 to $6 lower and those under 600 pounds were selling $3 to $10 lower. The replacement cows were steady to $2 lower. The year-to-date receipts totaled 278,633 compared to 291,600 a year ago. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 20% steers, 41% were heifers and 38% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 67% bred cows and 33% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 415 to 440 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.03); 11 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (127.42); 11 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (120.51); 9 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (127.25); 41 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 121.00 to 126.00 (125.44); 10 head, 625 lbs., 132.50 value added; 14 head, 670 to 698 lbs., 117.00 to 124.00 (121.66); 4 head, 701 lbs., 117.00; 2 head, 750 to 755 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (107.51); 60 head, 775 lbs., 131.75 value added. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 275 to 285 lbs., 158.00 to 160.00 (158.98); 12 head, 328 to 343 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (135.40); 4 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 120.00 to 137.00 (129.62); 48 head, 402 to 448 lbs., 118.00 to 140.00 (128.96); 37 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 107.00 to 132.00 (118.52); 89 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (118.78); 62 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 105.00 to 126.00 (117.99); 87 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 105.00 to 122.00 (114.48); 39 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 104.00 to 118.00 (113.67); 18 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 106.00 to 111.00 (109.59). Medium and large frame 3, 2 head, 335 to 340 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (123.53); 8 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (127.99); 23 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 111.00 to 132.50 (118.26); 41 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 95.00 to 130.00 (120.18); 68 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 100.00 to 123.00 (114.79); 32 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (111.14); 16 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 94.00 to 111.00 (104.25); 8 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 92.00 to 110.00 (102.44); 3 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (102.62).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 350 to 365 lbs., 116.00 to 119.00 (117.79); 35 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 112.00 to 130.00 (116.50); 12 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 111.00 to 119.00 (115.74); 30 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 106.00 to 118.00 (109.61); 14 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 103.00 to 115.00 (108.47); 6 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 104.00 to 114.00 (110.68); 11 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 103.00 to 112.00 (107.18); 42 head, 775 lbs., 120.00 value added. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 200 to 220 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.19); 6 head, 255 to 290 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.34); 21 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 107.00 to 122.00 (113.89); 56 head, 351 to 395 lbs., 105.00 to 128.00 (114.96); 99 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 100.00 to 125.00 (110.26); 115 head, 451 to 495 lbs., 98.00 to 118.00 (107.48); 152 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 97.00 to 116.00 (107.28); 96 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 93.00 to 110.00 (103.11); 42 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 93.00 to 108.00 (100.76); 48 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 88.00 to 105.00 (96.48); 4 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 87.00 to 96.00 (91.73); 11 head, 755 to 797 lbs., 94.00 to 100.00 (96.51). Medium and large frame 3, 9 head, 200 to 245 lbs., 100.00 to 122.00 (109.43); 27 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 125.00 to 150.00 (140.43); 31 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 110.00 to 140.00 (127.84); 86 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 105.00 to 136.00 (121.57); 90 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 100.00 to 128.00 (114.60); 123 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 95.00 to 122.50 (109.32); 131 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 85.00 to 115.00 (103.64); 100 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 80.00 to 110.00 (98.59); 79 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 83.00 to 105.00 (95.95); 40 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 80.00 to 100.00 (92.36); 13 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 85.00 to 100.00 (94.23).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 40 head, 1095 to 1845 lbs., 50.00 to 63.00 (56.72) average dressing; 5 head, 1529 to 1600 lbs., 45.00 to 55.00 (50.98) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 321 head, 860 to 1755 lbs., 49.00 to 66.00 (57.83) average; 14 head, 1120 to 1470 lbs., 63.00 to 73.00 (66.75) high; 195 head, 765 to 1735 lbs., 41.00 to 58.00 (52.38) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 144 head, 801 to 1360 lbs., 40.00 to 56.00 (50.14) average; 5 head, 915 to 1150 lbs., 56.00 to 63.00 (58.88) high; 121 head, 810 to 1425 lbs., 30.00 to 49.00 (43.51) low. Bulls 1, 49 head, 1060 to 2140 lbs., 75.00 to 90.00 (84.52) average; 4 head, 1395 to 1915 lbs., 93.00 to 97.00 (94.39) high; 51 head, 1010 to 2265 lbs., 60.00 to 83.00 (75.33) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 7 head, 890 to 1165 lbs., 51.00 to 68.00 (57.40); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 16 head, 720 to 1470 lbs., 42.00 to 89.00 (62.07); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 11 head, 880 to 1440 lbs., 43.00 to 90.00 (62.93). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head, actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1395 lbs., 875.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 1190 to 1280 lbs., 640.00 to 875.00 (791.75); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 12 head, 940 to 1495 lbs., 685.00 to 990.00 (868.00); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 930 to 1100 lbs., 825.00 to 925.00 (870.81). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 24 head, 870 to 1385 lbs., 52.00 to 69.00 (60.57); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 7 head, 705 to 1355 lbs., 55.00 to 70.00 (60.53). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 19 head, 845 to 1245 lbs., 500.00 to 770.00 (634.94); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 25 head, 695 to 1300 lbs., 480.00 to 790.00 (664.52); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 19 head, 835 to 1290 lbs., 580.00 to 810.00 (694.19); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 14 head, 900 to 1135 lbs., 520.00 to 750.00 (639.19) 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 915 to 1105 lbs., 610.00 to 800.00 (685.77).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 22 head, 975 to 1670 lbs., 710.00 to 1200.00 (932.76); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1405 lbs., 900.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1085 lbs., 870.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 27 head, 900 to 1365 lbs., 530.00 to 950.00 (809.62). Small frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 800 lbs., 950.00. Small frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 950 lbs., 850.00. Small frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 900.00. Small frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 13 head, 600 to 920 lbs., 460.00 to 830.00 (623.71). Small frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 9 head, 710 to 990 lbs., 525.00 to 850.00 (741.67). Small frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 850 lbs., 770.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.