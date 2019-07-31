The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated sales receipts of 8,828 head of cattle selling the week of July 19 to 25, compared to 7,398 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
In comparison to the previous week, the slaughter cows were selling $1 to $3 higher and the slaughter bulls were mostly steady. The feeder steers and steer calves were steady to $4 higher, the feeder bulls and heifers were steady to $3 higher and the bull calves and heifer calves were steady to $2 higher. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 20% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 41% were heifers and 39% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; 7% was replacement cattle with 50% bred cows and 50% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 310 to 348 lbs., 155.00 to 172.50 (159.10); 21 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 156.00 (144.43); 26 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 140.00 to 149.50 (145.76); 85 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (141.68); 101 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 130.00 to 147.00 (138.80); 176 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (136.08); 124 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 122.00 to 136.00 (129.94); 65 head, 654 to 698 lbs., 118.00 to 134.00 (128.70); 38 head, 710 to 740 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (123.80); 3 head, 790 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 305 to 346 lbs., 141.00 to 152.00 (144.51); 14 head, 355 to 399 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (143.59); 26 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (138.10); 41 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (130.94); 39 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 139.00 (130.69);22 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 116.00 to 133.00 (124.32); 18 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 107.00 to 127.50 (119.37); 1 head, 655 lbs., 116.00; 11 head, 710 to 745 lbs., 105.00 to 119.00 (115.55); 5 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 109.00 to 119.00 (111.53). Medium and large frame 3, 9 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (131.63); 8 head, 4 05 to 440 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (121.86); 12 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 131.00 (121.92); 8 head, 505 to 535 lbs.., 114.00 to 125.00 (119.36); 7 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 112.00 to 122.50 (115.20); 2 head, 610 to 630 lbs., 104.00 to 105.00 (104.51); 4 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (112.96); 2 head, 730 to 735 lbs., 98.00 to 101.00 (99.51). Dairy steers, large frame 3, 6 head, 489 lbs., 73.00; 17 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 68.00 to 70.00 (69.89).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 265 to 295 lbs., 140.00 to 165.00 (150.69); 19 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 127.00 to 134.00 (131.97); 32 head, 353 to 395 lbs., 125.00 to 137.50 (131.72); 96 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 122.00 to 138.00 (127.87); 89 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 119.00 to 137.00 (126.33); 134 head, 500 to 545 l bs., 115.00 to 135.00 (121.48); 149 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 112.00 to 127.00 (119.26); 83 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 105.00 to 125.00 (114.01); 22 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 108.00 to 120.00 (116.47); 21 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 99.00 to 113.00 (109.21); 11 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 107.00 to 110.00 (107.36). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 200 to 245 lbs., 125.00 to 143.00 (133.79); 14 head, 260 to 295 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (127.37); 51 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 117.00 to 135.00 (123.55); 119 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 112.00 to 136.00 (122.67); 141 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (119.87); 150 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 108.00 to 125.00 (117.74); 130 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 104.00 to 122.00 (113.35); 72 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (110.70); 62 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 100.00 to 112.00 (106.94); 29 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 99.00 to 110.00 (105.01); 9 head, 715 to 737 lbs., 93.00 to 108.00 (101.78); 2 head, 795 lbs., 91.00 to 95.00 (93.00). Medium and large frame 3, 9 head, 200 to 230 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (120.05); 22 head, 250 to 297 lbs., 110.00 to 128.00 (118.24); 61 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 105.00 to 127.00 (115.83); 55 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 100.00 to 125.00 (113.71); 73 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 101.00 to 120.00 (110.44); 46 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (108.80); 37 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 98.00 to 113.00 (105.95); 20 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 95.00 to 110.00 (102.78); 8 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 89.00 to 104.00 (98.76); 2 head, 760 to 765 lbs., 85.00 to 87.00 (86.00).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 24 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 148.00 to 175.00 (160.46); 27 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 145.00 to 172.50 (157.08); 70 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 157.50 (146.94); 61 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 134.00 to 148.00 (138.47); 75 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (133.22); 80 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (129.63); 92 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 116.00 to 134.00 (124.30); 33 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 132.00 (121.82); 25 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 114.00 to 126.00 (120.97); 13 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (112.44); 6 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 109.00 to 117.00 (112.43). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 225 to 235 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (161.62); 43 head, 255 to 299 lbs., 130.00 to 165.00 (149.12); 52 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 137.00 to 155.00 (144.33); 97 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 130.00 to 152.00 (138.29); 105 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 122.50 to 138.00 (130.07); 112 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 117.00 to 132.00 (124.78); 124 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 112.00 to 126.00 (120.49); 127 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 109.00 to 123.00 (116.35); 59 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 108.00 to 120.00 (113.09); 39 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 104.00 to 116.00 (110.77); 10 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (105.93); 7 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 97.00 to 107.00 (102.10). Medium and large frame 3, 5 head, 225 to 230 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (148.03); 20 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 130.00 to 157.50 (142.10); 39 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 150.00 (137.74); 47 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 137.50 (127.38); 83 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 110.00 to 127.50 (121.04); 93 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 105.00 to 126.00 (116.60); 71 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (110.84); 20 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 100.00 to 112.00 (106.18); 19 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 99.00 to 110.00 (104.06); 2 head, 660 to 675 lbs., 103.00 to 104.00 (103.51); 7 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 85.00 to 102.00 (93.78).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 27 head, 1080 to 1810 lbs., 54.00 to 68.00 (61.13) average dressing; 10 head, 1230 to 1715 lbs., 67.00 to 74.00 (68.98) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 292 head, 810 to 1965 lbs., 50.00 to 74.00 (62.63) average; 100 head, 960 to 1665 lbs., 64.00 to 82.00 (69.97) high; 152 head, 865 to 1860 lbs., 50.00 to 66.00 (58.08) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 132 head, 795 to 1295 lbs., 47.00 to 61.00 (53.92) average; 6 head, 800 to 1190 lbs., 61.00 to 66.00 (63.32) high; 77 head, 765 to 1190 lbs., 39.00 to 54.00 (46.52) low. Bulls 1, 59 head, 1035 to 2310 lbs., 78.00 to 94.00 (85.47) average; 26 head, 1140 to 2230 lbs., 91.00 to 101.00 (95.90) high. 47 head, 1070 to 1995 lbs., 70.00 to 86.00 (78.71) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 12 head, 890 to 1355 lbs., 53.00 to 78.00 (64.28); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 720 to 1130 lbs., 52.00 to 73.00 (63.24); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 6 head, 780 to 1180 lbs., 65.00 to 80.00 (72.96). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 7 head, 1075 to 1320 lbs., 825.00 to 980.00 (892.63); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 910 to 1375 lbs., 825.00 to 990.00; 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 950.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1165 lbs., 750.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 900 to 1300 lbs., 800.00 to 890.00 (823.84). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1050 to 1235 lbs., 61.00 to 65.00 (63.16); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 980 to 1245 lbs., 59.00 to 71.00 (64.01); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1230 to 1415 lbs., 57.00 to 59.00 (58.07). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 21 head, 870 to 1220 lbs., 550.00 to 890.00 (722.45); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 26 head, 841 to 1355 lbs., 600.00 to 900.00 (784.25); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 25 head, 125 to 1435 lbs., 690.00 to 925.00 (806.87); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 855 to 1245 lbs., 425.00 to 725.00 (602.86); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 15 head, 875 to 1380 lbs., 500.00 to 775.00 (637.42); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1155 to 1250 lbs., 775.00 to 850.00 (813.98).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 930 to 1110 lbs., 1000.00 to 1200.00 (1108.82). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 43 head, 920 to 1720 lbs., 870.00 to 1275.00 (1048.13). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 10 head, 900 to 1060 lbs., 575.00 to 900.00 (697.18). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1065 lbs., 825.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 51 head, 800 to 1265 lbs., 650.00 to 1000.00 (842.15); 5 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 975 to 1050 lbs., 830.00 to 1000.00 (910.64). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1095 lbs., 900.00. Small frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 16 head, 625 to 1105 lbs., 835.00 to 1160.00 (989.54). Small frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 9 head, 645 to 1080 lbs., 400.00 to 890.00 (539.18). Small frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 11 head, 680 to 955 lbs., 480.00 to 925.00 (703.80).
