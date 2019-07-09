The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 7,516 head of cattle selling the week of June 27, compared to 7,797 head the previous week, according to the USDA to Georgia Department of Agriculture News, Thomasville, Georgia.
In comparison to the previous week, the slaughter cows and bulls were mostly steady. The feeder steers and steer calves were selling $1 to $4 lower, with feeder bulls and bull calves selling $2 to $6 lower and heifers and heifer calves were selling $2 to $5 lower. The replacement cows were steady to $2 higher. The supply included 74% feeder cattle with 16% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 41% were heifers, 43% were bulls; 19% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; 7% was replacement cattle with 57% bred cows and 43% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 13%.
The weekly report will not be issued July 5 due to the Independence Day holiday. The next report will be issued July 12.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 31 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 132.00 to 144.00 (135.09); 51 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (134.46); 74 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 122.00 to 137.00 (132.48); 30 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (124.91); 21 head, 651 to 685 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (123.57); 9 head, 700 to 737 lbs., 116.00 to 117.00 (116.89); 3 head, 752 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (140.28); 37 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (136.80); 26 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (134.25); 22 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (125.62); 17 head, 555 to 597 lbs., 114.00 to 133.00 (125.44); 37 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (122.37); 40 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 110.00 to 127.00 (121.94); 9 head, 700 to 715 lbs., 104.00 to 107.00 (106.67); 3 head, 760 to 765 lbs., 105.00 to 109.00 (107.67). Medium and large frame 3, 3 head, 237 lbs., 150.00; 4 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 127.00 to 134.00 (130.36); 10 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 137.50 (128.65); 14 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 116.00 to 127.50 (124.77); 3 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.35); 12 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 133.00 (122.09); 2 head, 580 lbs., 116.00; 10 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 105.00 to 119.00 (114.13); 4 head, 678 lbs., 105.00; 2 head, 751 to 755 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (106.50). Dairy steers, medium and large farme 3, 9 head, 522 lbs., 73.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 360 to 375 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.49); 36 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 117.00 to 130.00 (123.50); 69 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 116.00 to 135.00 (121.31); 63 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 134.00 (122.00); 43 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 124.00 (115.52); 5 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (112.65); 16 head, 661 to 670 lbs., 106.00 to 107.00 (106.68); 1 head, 730 lbs., 105.00; 4 head, 755 to 790 lbs., 100.00 to 103.00 (100.78). Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 200 to 235 lbs., 126.00 to 137.00 (133.17); 6 head, 260 to 285 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.31); 26 head, 300 to 348 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (124.23); 78 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 112.00 to 131.00 (121.41); 115 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 109.00 to 127.00 (117.67); 103 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 107.00 to 125.00 (114.87); 120 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 95.00 to 120.00 (111.19); 86 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 117.00 (107.16); 49 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 95.00 to 116.00 (106.52); 15 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 93.00 to 107.50 (99.76); 4 head, 710 to 740 lbs., 98.00 to 102.50 (100.30); 2 head, 755 to 790 lbs. 87.00 to 96.00 (91.60). Medium and large frame 3, 10 head, 205 to 245 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (120.60); 18 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 105.00 to 120.00 (115.62); 51 head, 300 to 349 lbs., 105.00 to 127.50 (113.76); 101 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 100.00 to 128.00 (112.59); 94 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 95.00 to 120.00 (108.46); 64 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 95.00 to 118.00 (105.91); 40 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 90.00 to 110.00 (101.25); 13 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 88.00 to 104.00 (95.12): 13 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 90.00 to 102.00 (95.11); 11 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 80.00 to 100.00 (92.71); 2 head, 715 to 720 lbs., 89.00 to 91.00 (90.00).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 215 lbs., 160.00; 4 head, 270 to 280 lbs., 175.00 to 185.00 (180.79); 12 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 139.00 to 165.00 (153.94); 27 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 139.00 to 160.00 (145.09); 51 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 131.00 to 148.00 (138.99); 38 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 127.00 to 142.00 (132.51); 33 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (125.96); 41 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 117.50 to 127.00 (121.40); 9 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (118.46); 3 head, 655 to 685 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (115.69). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 220 to 245 lbs., 147.00 to 170.00 (156.50); 26 head, 255 to 298 lbs., 135.00 to 162.50 (148.53); 45 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 130.00 to 150.00 (139.80); 88 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 122.00 to 155.00 (136.98); 90 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 119.00 to 140.00 (129.28); 114 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 117.50 to 132.50 (125.43); 102 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (120.18); 77 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 105.00 to 124.00 (114.03); 30 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 103.00 to 115.00 (108.42); 20 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 100.00 to 112.00 (105.40); 13 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 100.00 to 108.00 (103.67); 5 head, 755 to 790 lbs., 94.00 to 100.00 (97.66). Medium and large frame 3, 37 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 125.00 to 150.00 (134.75); 49 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 115.00 to 145.00 (130.09); 65 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 115.00 to 137.00 (124.75); 83 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (117.53); 87 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 105.00 to 120.00 (113.44); 87 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (109.69); 36 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 95.00 to 115.00 (104.61); 35 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 90.00 to 110.00 (100.47); 10 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 90.00 to 101.00 (96.25); 7 head, 710 to 745 lbs., 88.00 to 95.00 (91.06); 6 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 84.00 to 93.00 (88.62).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 43 head, 1130 to 1700 lbs., 55.00 to 67.00 (60.75) average; 11 head, 1210 to 1565 lbs., 63.00 to 70.00 (65.96) high; 4 head, 1395 to 1815 lbs., 53.00 to 56.00 (55.09) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 290 head, 840 to 1865 lbs., 53.00 to 68.00 (60.49) average; 70 head, 855 to 1700 lbs., 62.00 to 78.00 (68.20) high; 142 head, 840 to 1980 lbs., 47.00 to 61.00 (55.31) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 181 head, 775 to 1625 lbs., 45.00 to 60.00 (53.94) average; 15 head, 950 to 1200 lbs., 58.00 to 64.00 (59.62) high; 101 head, 635 to 1520 lbs., 36.00 to 53.00 (46.39) low. Bulls 1, 80 head, 1005 to 2165 lbs., 75.00 to 94.00 (86.83) average; 11 head, 1295 to 2205 lbs., 91.00 to 98.00 (94.80) high; 41 head, 1000 to 2210 lbs., 70.00 to 86.00 (79.90) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 6 head, 845 to 1340 lbs., 49.00 to 67.00 (57.40); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 955 to 1265 lbs., 52.00 to 65.00 (59.57); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 8 head, 810 to 1225 lbs., 50.00 to 95.00 (60.98). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 17 head, 865 to 1315 lbs., 670.00 to 900.00 (810.93); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 13 head, 925 to 1380 lbs., 780.00 to 930.00 (869.56); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 10 head, 1045 to 1350 lbs., 800.00 to 950.00 (872.06). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 20 head, 755 to 1230 lbs., 550.00 to 800.00 (668.89); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 45 head, 865 to 1345 lbs., 550.00 to 800.00 (671.73); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 18 head, 905 to 1290 lbs., 600.00 to 780.00 (687.20); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1145 lbs., 750.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 875 to 1200 lbs., 560.00 to 820.00 (697.78); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 905 to 1320 lbs., 640.00 to 750.00 (698.87). Small and medium frame 2 to 3, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 930 lbs., 600.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1200 lbs., 975.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open 20 head, 900 to 1635 lbs., 650.00 to 1200.00 (933.13); 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 1290 lbs., 850.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1405 lbs., 950.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open 4 head, 920 to 1100 lbs., 1050.00 to 1075.00 (1061.39). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 980 lbs., 850.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 12 head, 925 to 1180 lbs., 660.00 to 925.00 (804.08). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 4 head, 710 to 1395 lbs., 875.00 to 1080.00 (1010.86); 2 to 8 years old, open, 28 head, 765 to 1335 lbs., 425.00 to 925.00 (759.73). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 875 to 980 lbs., 775.00 to 890.00 (829.25). Small frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1025 lbs., 1025.00. Small frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 6 head, 600 to 700 lbs., 490.00 to 620.00 (537.05). Small frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 8 head, 650 to 950 lbs., 520.00 to 610.00 (569.50); 2 to 8 years old, open, 16 head, 600 to 800 lbs., 480.00 to 800.00 (690.50). Small frame 2 to 3 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 790 lbs., 775.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.