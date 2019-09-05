The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 9,143 head of cattle selling for the reporting period Aug. 23 to 29, compared to 6,766 head selling the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
In comparison to the previous reporting period, the slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $1 lower. The feeder classes werer unevenly steady to $4 higher. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year to date receipts totaled 262,483 compared to 273,148 a year ago. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 21% steers, 40% were heifers and 39% were bulls; 17% was slaughter cattle with 92% cows and 8% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 54% bred cows and 46% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 17%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 350 to 380 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (152.50); 21 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (144.43); 48 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 131.00 to 147.50 (138.18); 90 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 128.00 to 143.00 (136.16); 112 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 128.00 to 144.25 (133.74); 71 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (130.71); 91 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 139.00 (127.05); 10 head, 705 to 715 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (121.80); 17 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (122.55). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 250 to 275 lbs., 155.00 to 163.00 (158.48); 12 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 137.00 to 157.00 (146.14); 17 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 130.00 to 148.00 (138.37); 34 head, 402 to 446 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (139.23); 53 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 121.00 to 147.00 (133.98); 87 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (131.33); 73 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 118.00 to 134.50 (129.18); 12 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (118.79); 10 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (115.53); 32 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (113.10); 3 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 107.50 to 112.00 (110.45). Medium and large frame 3, 2 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 152.50 to 155.00 (153.67); 19 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (134.85); 21 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 122.00 to 137.50 (126.44); 35 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 136.00 (127.94); 34 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 127.50 (122.96); 7 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (115.81); 6 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 112.00 to 119.00 (114.66); 7 head, 730 to 734 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (104.29).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 345 lbs., 126.00; 7 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (124.98); 91 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 119.00 to 131.00 (123.57); 72 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (121.39); 103 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 111.00 to 124.50 (118.33); 73 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 109.00 to 120.50 (114.02); 56 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 105.00 to 122.50 (113.78); 18 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (104.44); 6 head, 705 to 725 lbs., 111.00 to 113.00 (112.01); 2 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 109.00 to 115.00 (111.92). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 205 to 245 lbs., 140.00 to 142.50 (141.14); 13 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (129.60); 51 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (120.26); 111 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 110.00 to 127.50 (118.10); 131 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 104.00 to 127.00 (117.15); 183 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 104.00 to 123.50 (113.77); 150 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 103.00 to 121.00 (111.29); 122 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (111.41); 85 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 96.00 to 115.00 (106.03); 41 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 90.00 to 112.50 (100.70); 16 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 90.00 to 106.00 (100.48). Medium and large frame 3, 9 head, 205 to 245 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (129.47); 24 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 93.00 to 129.00 (118.34); 59 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 105.00 to 127.50 (114.68); 89 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 100.00 to 125.00 (113.29); 74 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 100.00 to 117.50 (109.74); 85 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 90.00 to 115.00 (107.29); 77 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 94.00 to 113.00 (106.56); 30 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 92.50 to 108.00 (102.83); 10 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 90.00 to 107.00 (98.70); 8 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 95.00 to 105.00 (100.53); 5 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 88.00 to 99.00 (92.37).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 205 to 245 lbs., 167.00 to 177.50 (174.10); 18 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 157.00 to 190.00 (168.26); 29 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 150.00 to 177.50 (158.52); 47 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 142.00 to 160.00 (150.61); 43 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 128.00 to 150.00 (139.45); 42 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 123.00 to 140.00 (130.65); 54 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 121.00 to 143.00 (127.09); 53 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 127.50 (121.46); 43 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 116.00 to 131.00 (122.26); 10 head 650 to 695 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (118.75); 2 head, 710 to 730 lbs., 109.00 to 110.00 (109.51); 2 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 110.00 to 112.50 (111.22). Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 200 to 245 lbs., 157.00 to 180.00 (163.93); 33 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 145.00 to 162.50 (153.72); 47 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 133.00 to 155.00 (146.05); 97 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 125.00 to 148.00 (138.64); 105 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 110.00 to 140.00 (130.30); 163 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 137.50 (122.98); 131 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 108.00 to 127.50 (117.76); 104 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 105.00 to 125.00 (115.04); 70 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 102.00 to 120.00 (110.44); 38 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 99.00 to 115.00 (106.99); 26 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 95.00 to 112.50 (105.05); 7 head, 755 to 785 lbs., 85.00 to 102.50 (95.50). Medium and large frame 3, 11 head, 210 to 240 lbs., 120.00 to 152.00 (144.59); 18 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 130.00 to 162.50 (144.43); 62 head, 300 to 345 lbs.,114.00 to 147.50 (134.35); 52 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 110.00 to 137.50 (127.60); 111 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 105.00 to 130.00 (119.36); 105 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 104.00 to 125.00 (114.49); 88 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 98.00 to 118.00 (109.96); 61 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 95.00 to 115.00 (105.97); 36 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 92.00 to 112.50 (101.59); 29 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 87.00 to 108.00 (98.92); 18 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 83.00 to 105.00 (92.83); 3 head, 780 to 785 lbs., 90.00 to 92.50 (91.66).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 38 head, 1120 to 1880 lbs., 50.00 to 63.00 (57.41) average dressing; 2 head, 1535 to 1615 lbs., 62.00 to 64.00 (63.03) high; 13 head, 1150 to 1655 lbs., 49.00 to 56.00 (52.87) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 351 head, 1 to 2095 lbs., 48.00 to 67.00 (59.17) average; 34 head, 1105 to 1755 lbs., 60.00 to 70.00 (66.21) high; 225 head, 885 to 2090 lbs., 40.00 to 59.00 (54.05) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 190 head, 800 to 1360 lbs., 43.00 to 59.00 (51.96) average; 4 head, 910 to 1195 lbs., 57.00 to 60.00 (58.47) high; 124 head, 745 to 1350 lbs., 38.00 to 51.00 (44.97) low. Bulls 1, 36 head, 1125 to 2360 lbs., 78.00 to 93.00 (86.55) average; 5 head, 1550 to 1890 lbs., 94.00 to 100.00 (95.91) high; 47 head, 1080 to 2235 lbs., 70.00 to 85.00 (79.10) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 5 head, 845 to 1105 lbs., 47.00 to 74.00 (55.12); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 11 head, 815 to 1330 lbs., 49.00 to 70.00 (59.81); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 8 head, 980 to 1295 lbs., 50.00 to 74.00 (57.63). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 840 to 1205 lbs., 800.00; 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1075 to 1375 lbs., 840.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 935 to 1175 lbs., 820.00 to 850.00 (837.31); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1470 lbs., 1025.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 6 head, 865 to 1305 lbs., 40.00 to 45.00 (41.54); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 1085 to 1495 lbs., 44.00 to 61.00 (51.26); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 935 to 1160 lbs., 45.00 to 50.00 (46.45). Bred cows, medium and large frame 2 to 3, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 810 to 1200 lbs., 650.00 to 740.00 (686.99); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 9 head, 905 to 1400 lbs., 625.00 to 880.00 (790.25); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 18 head, 885 to 1505 lbs., 670.00 to 900.00 (784.32); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 22 head, 860 to 1415 lbs., 480.00 to 760.00 (652.35); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1050 to 1395 lbs., 720.00 to 890.00 (782.94).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 29 head, 1125 to 1400 lbs., 725.00 to 1300.00 (1027.88). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1085 to 1155 lbs., 1225.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 900 to 1430 lbs., 600.00 to 1020.00 (853.45). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 37 head, 765 to 1340 lbs., 650.00 to 1125.00 (843.38). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1105 to 1120 lbs., 1100.00 to 1110.00 (1104.97). Small frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 800 to 1025 lbs., 910.00 to 1175.00 (1006.54). Small frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1005 lbs., 1175.00. Small frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 715 to 980 lbs., 700.00 to 710.00 (705.78). Small frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 8 head, 630 to 1085 lbs., 700.00 to 900.00 (797.48). Small frame 2 to 3 with 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 860 lbs., 810.00.
