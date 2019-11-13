The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated sales receipts of 7,942 head selling the week of Nov. 1 to 7, compared to 7,963 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News.
The receipts included 6,405 head of feeder cattle, 1,106 head of slaughter cattle and 431 head of replacement cattle, compared to 6,407 of feeder cattle, 924 head of slaughter cattle and 632 head of replacement cattle the previous reporting period. Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 higher, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $1 to $2 higher, the feeder bulls and bull calves were steady to $2 higher, the feeder heifers and heifer calves were selling $1 to $3 higher and the replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 349,266 head, compared to 360,874 a year ago The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 17% steers, 43% were heifers and 40% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 59% bred cows and 41% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%.
