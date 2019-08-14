The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 8,992 head of cattle selling the week of Aug. 2-8, compared to 9,238 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
In comparison to the previous week, the slaughter cows and bulls were mostly steady. The feeders weighing over 600 pounds were steady to $3 lower and those under 600 pounds were steady to $4 lower with replacement cows mostly steady. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 23% steers, 38% were heifers and 39% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 61% bred cows and 39% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 365 to 390 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (151.59); 7 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 136.00 to 144.00 (141.45); 63 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (137.44); 76 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 129.00 to 140.00 (133.92); 117 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (129.72); 76 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 121.00 to 133.00 (128.45); 37 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 116.00 to 131.00 (126.48); 16 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 112.00 to 125.00 (118.54); 24 head, 760 to 785 lbs., 110.00 to 124.00 (116.88). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 303 to 310 lbs., 147.00 to 152.00 (148.27); 17 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 130.00 to 150.00 (139.35); 75 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (135.57); 47 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (132.60); 53 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 135.00 (126.10); 60 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 117.00 to 131.00 (124.39); 61 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 129.00 (119.13); 31 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 110.00 to 122.00 (115.61); 30 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 106.00 to 119.00 (115.49); 1 head, 750 lbs., 107.50. Medium and large frame 3, 10 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (134.67); 20 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 121.00 to 140.00 (130.20); 34 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 115.00 to 140.00 (126.45); 26 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (122.96); 14 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 128.00 (117.25); 14 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (116.94); 11 head, 620 to 649 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (107.36); 2 head, 650 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 320 to 345 lbs., 130.00 to 132.50 (131.17); 39 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (127.31); 44 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 117.50 to 134.00 (121.07); 95 head, 455 to 499 lbs., 114.00 to 139.00 (120.69); 104 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 138.00 (117.77); 36 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 110.00 to 132.00 (115.56); 26 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 106.00 to 125.00 (114.06); 20 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 103.00 to 122.00 (110.89); 7 head, 705 to 735 lbs., 103.00 to 118.00 (109.28); 3 head, 750 to 765 lbs., 107.00 to 115.00 (111.31). Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 255 to 290 lbs., 133.00 to 147.50 (137.54); 41 head, 300 to 347 lbs., 121.00 to 138.00 (129.41); 48 head, 351 to 390 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (121.17); 142 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 110.00 to 128.00 (116.41); 179 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 106.00 to 127.00 (114.84); 133 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 104.00 to 125.00 (111.37); 131 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (108.28); 59 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 95.00 to 115.50 (106.21); 49 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 95.00 to 110.00 (102.60); 5 head, 701 to 725 lbs., 94.00 to 105.00 (100.56). Medium and large frame 3, 5 head, 220 to 245 lbs., 114.00 to 127.00 (119.69); 10 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 110.00 to 135.00 (125.21); 38 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 110.00 to 128.00 (118.43); 65 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 104.00 to 129.00 (114.97); 53 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (110.72); 77 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 97.00 to 118.00 (107.93); 69 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 95.00 to 117.00 (104.82); 26 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 93.00 to 110.00 (99.34); 20 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 90.00 to 105.00 (93.63); 4 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 97.00 to 102.00 (99.76); 9 head, 705 to 740 lbs., 84.00 to 95.00 (89.65).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 205 lbs., 172.50; 12 head, 250 to 285 lbs., 167.00 to 182.50 (172.61); 34 head, 303 to 340 lbs., 147.00 to 169.00 (153.97); 36 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (142.24); 29 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (135.59); 57 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 122.00 to 134.00 (126.43); 25 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (124.32); 38 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 114.00 to 134.00 (121.40); 17 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 117.50 to 130.00 (122.97); 11 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (118.89); 7 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 103.00 to 118.00 (110.21). Medium and large frame 2, 24 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (153.35); 51 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 135.00 to 157.50 (144.17); 110 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 128.00 to 150.00 (137.54); 125 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 119.00 to 140.00 (129.81); 159 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (122.25); 138 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 127.00 (118.20); 98 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 105.00 to 122.00 (113.47); 57 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 105.00 to 120.00 (110.97); 41 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 102.00 to 115.00 (108.93); 18 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 91.00 to 112.00 (103.13); 7 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 95.00 to 110.00 (103.57). Medium and large frame 3, 9 head, 215 to 245 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (153.30); 25 head, 250 to 290 lbs., 130.00 to 148.00 (141.09); 32 head, 305 to 349 lbs., 120.00 to 145.00 (133.42); 60 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 115.00 to 138.00 (126.54); 75 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 110.00 to 127.00 (118.43); 118 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 107.00 to 126.00 (114.23); 86 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 100.00 to 119.00 (109.34); 40 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 98.00 to 113.00 (104.65); 13 head. 605 to 645 lbs., 95.00 to 105.00 (98.87); 11 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 93.00 to 107.00 (99.02).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 41 head, 1000 to 1800 lbs., 57.00 to 68.00 (63.13) average dressing; 5 head, 1195 to 1660 lbs., 66.00 to 72.00 (68.38) high; 16 head, 1110 to 1695 lbs., 51.00 to 61.00 (57.58) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 327 head, 850 to 1740 lbs., 53.00 to 69.00 (62.74) average; 64 head. 975 to 1730 lbs., 64.00 to 77.00 (69.81) high; 169 head, 870 to 1845 lbs., 46.00 to 63.00 (56.71) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 156 head, 820 to 1455 lbs., 49.00 to 64.00 (54.96) average; 2 head, 945 to 1030 lbs., 61.00 to 63.00 (61.96) high; 107 head, 720 to 1275 lbs., 38.00 to 55.00 (46.77) low. Bulls 1, 69 head, 1165 to 2290 lbs., 80.00 to 97.00 (88.68) average; 18 head, 1285 to 2030 lbs., 91.00 to 104.00 (98.53) high; 48 head, 1000 to 1955 lbs., 62.00 to 88.00 (78.57) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 5 head, 730 to 1165 lbs., 70.00 to 75.00 (71.32); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 9 head, 1025 to 1365 lbs., 55.00 to 875.00 (167.59); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 6 head, 995 to 1265 lbs., 56.00 to 72.00 (63.01). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1070 lbs., 875.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 14 head, 930 to 1215 lbs., 900.00 to 1075.00 (957.19); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1000 to 1380 lbs., 900.00 to 930.00 (918.29); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1085 to 1545 lbs., 850.00 to 920.00 (872.37). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 785 to 885 lbs., 43.00 to 53.00 (47.03); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 860 to 1435 lbs., 44.00 to 64.00 (54.03); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 960 to 1405 lbs., 42.00 to 59.00 (50.08). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 16 head, 775 to 1165 lbs., 650.00 to 775.00 (727.53); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 43 head, 870 to 1240 lbs., 640.00 to 850.00 (732.64); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 18 head, 920 to 1520 lbs., 670.00 to 975.00 (834.20); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 990 to 1420 lbs., 550.00 to 750.00 (675.29); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1000 to 1220 lbs., 630.00 to 800.00 (709.47).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 1005 to 1270 lbs., 1010.00 to 1025.00 (1016.63). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 26 head, 1010 to 1655 lbs., 850.00 to 1275.00 (1050.06). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 1005 to 1085 lbs., 750.00 to 950.00 (813.31); 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 955 to 960 lbs., 730.00 to 870.00 (799.82). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 28 head, 1015 to 1400 lbs., 625.00 to 1000.00 (838.32); 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1040 lbs., 1010.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, with 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1040 lbs., 1125.00. Small frame 1 to 2, with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 800 to 955 lbs., 970.00 to 1150.00 (1081.19). Small frame 1 to 2, with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 935 lbs., 1070.00. Small frame 2 to 3, with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 900 lbs., 560.00. Small frame 2 to 3, with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 10 head, 760 to 940 lbs., 600.00 to 1000.00 (836.42).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.