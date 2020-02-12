The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 7,768 head of cattle selling the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, compared to 8,794 head on Jan. 27, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The week’s total included 6,035 head of feeder cattle, 1,253 head of slaughter cattle and 480 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 7,144 head of feeder cattle, 1,253 head of slaughter cattle and 522 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $3 lower. The feeder classes weighing over 600 pounds were unevenly steady and those under 600 pounds were steady to $3 lower. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 41,657 head compared to 37,332 head a year ago. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 19% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 45% were heifers and 35% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 63% bred cows and 37% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 13%.
