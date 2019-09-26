The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 8,570 head of cattle selling during the reporting period of Sept. 13 to 19, compared to 8,843 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
When compared to the previous reporting period, the slaughter cows and bulls were mostly selling $4 to $6 lower. The feeders weighing over 600 pounds were unevenly steady and those under 600 pounds were steady to $3 higher. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 287,354 head, compared to 300,691 head a year ago. The supply included 75% feeder cattle with 19% steers, 41% were heifers and 41% were bulls; 18% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; 7% was replacement cattle with 52% bred cows and 48% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 317 lbs., 152.00; 12 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (140.85); 19 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 129.00 to 143.00 (137.32); 62 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 119.00 to 137.00 (126.46); 58 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 118.00 to 133.00 (126.95); 1 head, 585 lbs., 130.00 value added; 48 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 118.00 to 134.00 (125.62); 55 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 109.00 to 132.00 (123.36); 15 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 109.00 to 130.00 (117.57); 4 head, 755 to 765 lbs., 108.00 to 115.00 (111.48). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 375 to 378 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.50); 17 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 117.00 to 130.00 (122.65); 54 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 115.00 to 131.00 (123.83); 44 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 112.00 to 132.50 (122.07); 77 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 128.00 (119.32); 85 head, 605 to 649 lbs., 106.00 to 125.00 (116.12); 21 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (112.26); 21 head, 705 to lbs., 714 100.00 to 113.00 (108.24); 9 head, 799 lbs., 108.00 to 109.00 (108.44). Medium and large frame 3, 3 head, 233 lbs., 140.00; 2 head, 275 to 290 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (133.46); 3 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 145.00 to 147.50 (146.60); 2 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.37); 20 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 108.00 to 135.00 (122.39); 16 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 114.00 to 127.50 (122.09); 32 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 100.00 to 125.00 (114.69); 12 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 117.00 (109.24); 9 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (107.82); 2 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 100.00 to 108.00 (103.89).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 200 to 215 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.18); 4 head, 305 to 330 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (122.71); 27 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 116.00 to 124.00 (120.23); 44 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 112.00 to 125.00 (117.50); 14 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (112.85); 39 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 103.00 to 127.50 (111.08); 78 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 103.00 to 116.00 (109.45); 27 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 100.00 to 111.00 (106.19); 9 head, 654 to 695 lbs., 106.00 to 112.00 (109.05); 10 head, 701 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 200 to 235 lbs., 120.00 to 122.50 (121.35); 8 head, 260 to 295 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (119.97); 36 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 108.00 to 125.00 (114.91); 52 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 106.00 to 128.00 (115.23); 115 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 100.00 to 122.50 (111.65); 125 head, 451 to 495 lbs., 95.00 to 120.00 (108.21); 133 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 95.00 to 118.00 (105.96); 112 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 90.00 to 113.00 (102.98); 100 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 90.00 to 110.00 (100.67); 48 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 87.00 to 105.00 (96.75); 37 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 85.00 to 97.00 (90.38). Medium and large frame 3, 13 head, 205 to 245 lbs., 105.00 to 125.00 (110.74); 42 head, 250 to 296 lbs., 97.00 to 120.00 (106.34); 59 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 94.00 to 125.00 (109.19); 67 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 90.00 to 119.00 (105.77); 93 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 90.00 to 115.00 (104.41); 103 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 85.00 to 112.50 (101.31); 69 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 80.00 to 107.50 (97.95); 55 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 80.00 to 102.50 (92.62); 10 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 80.00 to 95.00 (86.40); 4 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 80.00 to 89.00 (85.67).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 200 to 220 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (155.99); 12 head, 250 to 290 lbs., 140.00 to 158.00 (152.08); 42 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 140.00 to 160.00 (151.73); 30 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 132.00 to 150.00 (140.18); 29 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 128.00 to 142.00 (136.45); 25 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 116.00 to 130.00 (121.29); 18 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 112.50 to 129.00 (119.29); 52 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 109.00 to 125.00 (116.02); 37 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 102.00 to 125.00 (110.32); 11 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (110.63). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 210 to 235 lbs., 142.50 to 150.00 (145.94); 26 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 135.00 to 159.00 (144.06); 53 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 125.00 to 147.50 (136.85); 70 head, 351 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 143.00 (132.12); 75 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 109.00 to 135.00 (120.74); 95 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 100.00 to 128.00 (112.43); 123 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 99.00 to 120.00 (111.04); 113 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 94.00 to 117.50 (106.89); 94 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 88.00 to 115.00 (102.54); 48 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 90.00 to 110.00 (99.59); 25 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 84.00 to 104.00 (94.13); 4 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 88.00 to 94.00 (91.96). Medium and large frame 3, 24 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 115.00 to 142.50 (129.64); 40 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 100.00 to 142.00 (122.77); 74 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 100.00 to 132.50 (120.22); 98 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 98.00 to 128.00 (112.80); 117 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 86.00 to 120.00 (106.74); 92 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 87.00 to 112.50 (104.27); 65 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 86.00 to 107.50 (98.77); 38 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 82.00 to 105.00 (93.53); 18 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 87.50 to 100.00 (92.78); 4 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 85.00 to 89.00 (87.40); 3 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 82.50 to 90.00 (85.77).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 45 head, 985 to 1785 lbs., 44.00 to 59.00 (51.11) average dressing; 1 head, 1335 lbs., 53.00 high; 20 head, 1275 to 1860 lbs., 40.00 to 54.00 (47.77) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 290 head, 895 to 1875 lbs., 44.00 to 63.00 (51.80) average; 25 head, 900 to 1715 lbs., 55.00 to 67.00 (58.89) high; 309 head, 70 to 1805 lbs., 35.00 to 56.00 (46.91) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 146 head, 801 to 1400 lbs., 39.00 to 53.00 (45.95) average; 4 head, 855 to 1110 lbs., 51.00 to 54.00 (52.40) high; 163 head, 720 to 1330 lbs., 31.00 to 48.00 (40.15) low. Bulls 1, 55 head, 570 to 2230 lbs., 69.00 to 84.00 (78.51) average; 6 head, 1520 to 2050 lbs., 83.00 to 90.00 (85.23) high; 50 head, 1065 to 2310 lbs., 64.00 to 82.00 (73.09) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 6 head, 700 to 1195 lbs., 47.00 to 70.00 (56.31); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 24 head, 700 to 1330 lbs., 55.00 to 85.00 (66.36); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 700 to 1285 lbs., 56.00 to 70.00 (62.51). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 935 to 1300 lbs., 830.00 to 950.00 (880.20); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1290 lbs., 900.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 900 to 1445 lbs., 800.00 to 950.00 (857.67). Bred cows, medium and large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1135 to 1385 lbs., 53.00 to 57.00 (55.84). Bred cows, medium and large frame 2 to 3, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 9 head, 800 to 1100 lbs., 525.00 to 730.00 (599.92); 2 to 8 yeawrs old, 2nd trimester, 35 head, 800 to 1440 lbs., 500.00 to 850.00 (703.68); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 14 head, 985 to 1430 lbs., 550.00 to 880.00 (751.43): 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 16 head, 900 to 1260 lbs., 460.00 to 750.00 (623.62); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 875 to 1000 lbs., 650.00 to 800.00 (722.10). Bred cows, small frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1195 lbs., 780.00; 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1175 lbs., 840.00. Bred cows, small frame 2 to 3, per head/actgual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 715 lbs., 520.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 930 to 1175 lbs., 540.00 to 670.00 (595.79); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 11 head, 925 to 1510 lbs., 600.00 to 750.00 (667.55).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 905 to 1350 lbs., 900.00 to 940.00 (923.95). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 24 head, 875 to 1500 lbs., 800.00 to 1100.00 (949.90). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 905 to 1200 lbs., 980.00 to 1375.00 (1131.33). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1125 to 1160 lbs., 640.00 to 800.00 (692.25). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 50 head, 900 to 1438 lbs., 650.00 to 1000.00 (802.62); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1185 lbs., 1020.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1305 lbs., 925.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with over 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 900 lbs., 880.00. Small frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 12 head, 670 to 835 lbs., 860.00 to 1100.00 (934.81). Small frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 750 to 930 lbs., 880.00 to 1130.00 (995.33). Small frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 790 to 840 lbs., 470.00 to 710.00 (578.03). Small frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 21 head, 400 to 945 lbs., 400.00 to 820.00 (678.33).
