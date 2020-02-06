The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 8,794 head of cattle selling the week of Jan. 24 to 30, compared to 8,662 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The week’s totals included 7,144 head of feeder cattle, 1,128 head of slaughter cattle and 522 head of replacement cattle, compared to the previous week’s total of 6,808 head of feeder cattle, 1,302 head of slaughter cattle and 552 head of replacement cattle. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $2 to $5 higher when compared to the previous week. The feeder classes weighing over 600 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $5 lower and those under 600 pounds were selling $2 to $7 lower. The replacement cows were mostly steady to $3 higher. The year-to-date receipts totaled 33,885 compared to 28,730 a year ago. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 14% steers, 45% were heifers and 40% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 55% bred cows and 45% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 14%.
