The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary reported receipts of 9,238 head of cattle for the reporting period of July 26 to Aug. 1, compared to 8,828 head the previous period, according to the USDA- Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
When compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 higher. The feeders weighing over 600 pounds were unevenly steady and those under 600 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The replacement cows were mostly steady to $2 higher. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 24% steers, 40% were heifers and 36% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 57% bred cows and 43% were cow-calf pairs). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 18%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 275 to 287 lbs., 153.00 to 158.00 (156.20); 4 head, 324 lbs., 158.00; 27 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (153.44); 33 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (146.81); 70 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (141.06); 108 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (138.90); 171 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (137.00); 137 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 124.00 to 141.00 (131.67); 57 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 118.00 to 136.00 (125.52); 89 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (124.76); 11 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 111.00 to 124.00 (120.28); 1 head, 810 lbs., 112.00; 1 head, 865 lbs., 105.00; 1 head, 950 lbs., 101.00. Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 301 to 344 lbs., 145.00 to 157.00 (151.03); 30 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (142.11); 76 head, 402 to 449 lbs., 129.00 to 145.00 (135.28); 45 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (133.82); 47 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 121.00 to 136.00 (129.88); 35 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 121.00 to 134.00 (127.43); 24 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (124.05); 16 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 112.00 to 121.00 (117.40); 6 head, 715 to 745 lbs., 107.00 to 114.00 (110.65); 8 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 109.00 to 119.00 (112.66). Medium and large frame 3, 10 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 128.00 to 143.00 (133.98); 10 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 128.00 to 147.50 (133.50); 18 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 118.00 to 137.50 (126.47); 24 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 117.00 to 133.00 (125.60); 13 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 116.00 to 128.00 (122.79); 8 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 111.00 to 125.00 (116.93); 21 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (114.89); 2 head, 665 to 670 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.50).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 205 lbs., 165.00; 3 head, 255 to 280 lbs., 157.50 to 162.00 (159.76); 6 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 130.00 to 155.00 (144.18); 5 head, 355 to 375 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (129.60); 45 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (128.82); 106 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 119.00 to 137.00 (125.74); 99 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 132.00 (123.85); 80 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 113.00 to 130.00 (119.26); 49 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 129.00 (118.44); 15 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 107.00 to 120.00 (112.05); 18 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 103.00 to 115.00 (108.99); 8 head, 760 to 780 lbs., 100.00 to 107.00 (102.62); 12 head, 959 to 969 lbs., 91.00 to 98.00 (95.65). Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 215 to 240 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (131.65); 11 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (135.11); 53 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 117.00 to 140.00 (125.65); 99 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 112.00 to 129.00 (122.72); 173 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (119.10); 195 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 108.00 to 126.00 (116.45); 147 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 105.00 to 125.00 (114.24); 190 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 100.00 to 123.00 (112.31); 47 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 104.00 to 117.00 (107.99); 42 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 100.00 to 112.00 (105.26); 21 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 100.00 to 108.00 (103.37). Medium and large frame 3, 10 head, 205 to 240 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (121.90); 32 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 112.00 to 130.00 (121.49); 46 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 105.00 to 130.00 (116.84); 57 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 100.00 to 127.00 (114.84); 77 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 100.00 to 122.50 (111.09); 65 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 100.00 to 117.50 (108.92); 49 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 98.00 to 115.00 (106.73); 27 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 95.00 to 112.00 (103.82); 26 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 90.00 to 107.00 (99.37); 9 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 89.00 to 101.00 (95.64); 3 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 94.00 to 98.00 (95.63).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 21 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 157.00 to 180.00 (165.32); 32 head,. 305 to 345 lbs., 145.00 to 172.50 (154.71); 31 head, 350 to 385 lbs., 140.00 to 157.00 (147.67); 83 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 133.00 to 148.00 (138.89); 69 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 127.00 to 141.00 (132.64); 52 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 124.00 to 140.00 (130.35); 82 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 116.00 to 134.00 (124.05); 38 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 116.00 to 130.00 (121.61); 15 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 114.00 to 129.00 (118.45); 16 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (115.10); 3 head, 755 to 780 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (116.33). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 215 to 240 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (162.27); 19 head, 255 to 290 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (151.78); 54 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 137.00 to 160.00 (145.64); 89 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 130.00 to 150.00 (139.70); 140 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (130.04); 121 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 119.00 to 135.00 (124.72); 123 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 113.00 to 129.00 (120.21); 77 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 108.00 to 125.00 (115.07); 60 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 106.00 to 120.00 (112.72); 32 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 103.00 to 116.00 (109.09); 14 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 100.00 to 114.00 (106.73); 3 head, 750 to 765 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (105.02). Medium and large frame 3, 12 head, 201 to 249 lbs., 130.00 to 150.00 (138.17); 24 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 123.00 to 147.00 (137.01); 46 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 152.00 (133.66); 61 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 117.00 to 138.00 (127.30); 75 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 110.00 to 127.50 (119.03); 82 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 107.00 to 124.00 (115.27); 60 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 102.00 to 119.00 (111.46); 62 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 98.00 to 120.00 (108.90); 39 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 95.00 to 111.00 (105.92); 7 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 95.00 to 104.00 (101.31); 7 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 90.00 to 102.00 (96.74); 4 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 95.00 to 100.00 (97.97).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 33 head, 1205 to 1750 lbs., 55.00 to 68.00 (63.21) average dressing; 6 head, 1305 to 2025 lbs., 67.00 to 75.00 (70.81) high; 2 head, 1335 to 1540 lbs., 52.00 to 61.00 (56.82) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 280 head, 885 to 2015 lbs., 55.00 to 74.00 (63.99) average; 44 head, 1020 to 1780 lbs., 66.00 to 82.00 (73.47) high; 160 head, 805 to 1790 lbs., 46.00 to 66.00 (57.84) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 140 head, 820 to 1600 lbs., 49.00 to 63.00 (55.03) average; 5 head, 840 to 1300 lbs., 59.00 to 65.00 (61.98) high; 96 head, 795 to 1310 lbs., 39.00 to 55.00 (47.79) low. Bulls 1, 66 head, 1020 to 2460 lbs., 75.00 to 98.00 (88.13) average; 15 head, 1025 to 1990 lbs., 91.00 to 104.00 (98.42) high; 41 head, 1005 to 2270 lbs., 72.00 to 87.00 (80.14) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 860 to 1200 lbs., 46.00 to 79.00 (65.98); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 835 to 1340 lbs., 54.00 to 75.00 (65.76); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 790 to 1155 lbs., 63.00 to 73.00 (68.83). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 11 head, 915 to 1365 lbs., 850.00 to 950.00 (917.22); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1105 to 1275 lbs., 820.00 to 1125.00 (974.39); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 970 to 1000 lbs., 800.00 to 900.00 (850.76); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 900 to 1450 lbs., 800.00 to 1100.00 (937.71); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1100 to 1275 lbs., 900.00 to 950.00 (926.84). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 975 lbs., 64.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1175 to 1265 lbs., 59.00 to 70.00 (62.56). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 12 head, 830 to 1305 lbs., 550.00 to 880.00 (735.29); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 26 head, 915 to 1335 lbs., 650.00 to 890.00 (776.97); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 20 head, 830 to 1460 lbs., 675.00 to 910.00 (825.36); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 900 to 950 lbs., 650.00 to 800.00 (742.73); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 14 head, 935 to 1330 lbs., 550.00 to 850.00 (703.57); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1100 to 1415 lbs., 600.00 to 850.00 (756.52).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 1225 to 1240 lbs., 1025.00 to 1150.00 (1087.88); 5 to 8 years old, open, 10 head, 880 to 975 lbs., 1135.00 to 1300.00 (1231.87). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 20 head, 1050 to 1515 lbs., 925.00 to 1325.00 (1169.60). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old. open, 4 head, 835 to 845 lbs., 1225.00 to 1325.00 (1274.70). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 1000 to 1100 lbs., 750.00 to 850.00 (814.52); 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 950 to 965 lbs., 750.00 to 900.00 (825.59). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 30 head, 755 to 1480 lbs., 700.00 to 1025.00 (837.64); 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1070 lbs., 1050.00. Small frame 1 to 2 with 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 715 lbs., 975.00. Small frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 880 lbs., 1100.00. Small frame 2 to 3 with 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 765 to 815 lbs., 625.00 to 725.00 (673.42); 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 640 lbs., 450.00. Small frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 600 to 830 lbs., 640.00 to 925.00 (820.17).
