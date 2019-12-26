The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 6,873 head of cattle selling the week of Dec. 13 to 19, compared to 10,183 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows were steady to $2 higher and the slaughter bulls were mostly steady. The feeders weighing over 600 pounds were unevenly steady and those under 600 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher. The replacement cows were steady to $2 higher. The year-to-date receipts totaled 397,988 compared to 399,563 a year ago. The supply included 73% feeder cattle with 13% steers, 43% were heifers and 43% were bulls; 18% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 9% was replacement cattle with 65% bred cows and 35% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 13%. This report will not be issued the next two weeks due to the markets being closed for the holidays. Publishing will resume Jan. 10.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 255 to 299 lbs., 174.00 to 194.00 (178.75); 10 head, 301 to 345 lbs., 170.00 to 189.00 (179.02); 14 head, 350 to 385 lbs., 167.00 to 175.00 (168.02); 36 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 139.00 to 165.00 (156.84); 34 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 138.00 to 156.00 (147.40); 57 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (137.31); 17 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 29.00 to 141.00 (133.35); 15 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (125.59); 2 head, 672 lbs., 119.00; 1 head, 750 lbs., 109.00; 1 head, 990 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 255 to 290 lbs., 158.00 to 168.00 (162.68); 7 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (164.21); 27 head, 355 to 399 lbs., 155.00 to 168.00 (161.72); 7 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (146.04); 53 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 130.00 to 146.00 (139.07); 22 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (129.05); 7 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (126.07). Medium and large frame 3, 5 head, 220 to 245 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (131.83); 12 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 130.00 to 148.00 (138.89); 13 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 124.00 to 138.00 (129.70); 10 head, 455 to 485 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (126.39); 3 head, 510 to 530 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (120.06); 3 head, 560 to 590 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (106.97); 5 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 106.00 to 110.00 (108.23).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 200 to 235 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (135.31); 13 head, 260 to 299 lbs., 130.00 to 148.00 (136.47); 31 head, 300 to 338 lbs., 132.00 to 147.00 (135.80); 78 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (130.54); 86 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 115.00 to 134.00 (126.29); 77 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 110.00 to 131.00 (119.98); 48 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 122.00 (115.57); 34 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 106.00 to 120.00 (112.46);\ 34 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (108.49); 27 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 98.00 to 120.00 (108.46); 21 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 96.00 to 115.00 (105.37); 3 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 104.00 to 106.00 (104.98). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 205 to 245 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (130.90); 17 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (126.90); 43 head, 300 to 349 lbs., 112.00 to 137.00 (124.22); 60 head, 351 to 395 lbs., 110.00 to 128.00 (118.38); 109 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 105.00 to 126.00 (114.92); 89 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (112.29); 81 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (108.18); 51 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 97.00 to 110.00 (103.60); 22 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 94.00 to 109.00 (101.06); 18 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 91.00 to 106.00 (97.83); 4 head, 705 to 735 lbs., 92.00 to 95.00 (93.53); 4 head, 795 lbs., 85.00 to 87.00 (86.00). Medium and large frame 3, 15 head, 205 to 245 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (116.27); 12 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (119.48); 33 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 100.00 to 127.50 (111.12); 39 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (107.70); 47 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 95.00 to 118.00 (105.02); 37 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 92.00 to 113.00 (104.83); 31 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 90.00 to 109.00 (99.06); 15 head, 555 to 580 lbs., 85.00 to 106.00 (94.84); 10 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 83.00 to 105.00 (92.72); 7 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 80.00 to 94.00 (88.44).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 18 head, 201 to 245 lbs., 170.00 to 190.00 (176.26); 25 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 162.00 to 185.00 (175.23); 46 head, 300 to 349 lbs., 152.00 to 180.00 (168.51); 71 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 150.00 to 172.50 (162.33); 63 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 134.00 to 165.00 (150.60); 44 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 127.00 to 150.00 (138.48); 41 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 141.00 (130.48); 25 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 126.00 (118.85); 21 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 108.00 to 120.00 (114.07); 21 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 102.00 to 114.00 (107.88); 7 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 102.00 to 110.00 (105.42); Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 230 to 235 lbs., 152.00 to 160.00 (155.69); 28 head, 250 to 299 lbs., 147.00 to 170.00 (159.70); 34 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 135.00 to 165.00 (153.74); 49 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 135.00 to 160.00 (148.01); 63 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 150.00 (137.63); 73 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 114.00 to 138.00 (126.65); 72 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 109.00 to 134.00 (119.93); 49 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 105.00 to 126.00 (113.88); 54 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 100.00 to 122.50 (108.10); 26 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 95.00 to 118.00 (103.45); 9 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 93.00 to 113.00 (105.45); 7 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 89.00 to 99.00 (93.26). Medium and large frame 3, 4 head, 205 to 245 lbs., 142.00 to 160.00 (151.54); 8 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (150.27); 29 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 150.00 (136.98); 39 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 116.00 to 148.00 (133.02); 62 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 110.00 to 137.50 (125.29); 67 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 105.00 to 127.50 (116.47); 56 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 100.00 to 122.50 (111.78); 37 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 95.00 to 115.00 (105.37); 12 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 92.00 to 109.00 (99.05); 19 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 84.00 to 107.50 (94.63);11 head, 710 to 745 lbs., 84.00 to 97.00 (87.64); 3 head, 760 to 765 lbs., 85.00 to 92.00 (89.00).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 52 head, 1245 to 1930 lbs., 44.00 to 56.00 (50.79) average dressing; 13 head, 1325 to 1670 lbs., 46.00 to 54.00 (50.05) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 221 head, 855 to 1795 lbs., 47.00 to 61.00 (52.77) average; 22 head, 1035 to 1550 lbs., 55.00 to 68.00 (60.69) high; 158 head, 895 to 1970 lbs., 40.00 to 55.00 (46.34) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 119 head, 615 to 1350 lbs., 35.00 to 53.00 (45.51) average; 105 head, 805 to 1460 lbs., 30.00 to 45.00 (39.08) low. Bulls 1, 48 head, 1050 to 2480 lbs., 69.00 to 82.00 (75.25) average; 7 head, 1325 to 1950 lbs., 80.00 to 89.00 (84.39) high; 36 head, 1030 to 2245 lbs., 60.00 to 76.00 (68.46) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1105 lbs., 65.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 13 head, 810 to 1165 lbs., 42.00 to 72.00 (54.52); 2 to 8 3rd trimester, 11 700 to 1225 994 40.00 to 75.00 59.46. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1225 lbs., 680.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 995 to 1405 lbs., 750.00 to 875.00 (788.93); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 14 head, 935 to 1305 lbs., 850.00 to 1100.00 (916.33); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1100 lbs., 800.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 990 to 1415 lbs., 700.00 to 950.00 (853.26); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 6 head, 1100 to 1295 lbs., 810.00 to 1000.00 (927.96). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 790 lbs., 60.00; 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 895 to 1090 lbs., 50.00 to 56.00 (53.29). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 13 head, 755 to 1340 lbs., 500.00 to 800.00 (653.42); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 32 head, 795 to 1180 lbs., 550.00 to 925.00 (685.93); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 23 head, 805 to 1250 lbs., 625.00 to 930.00 (745.12); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 1120 to 1295 lbs., 630.00 to 750.00 (672.73); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 14 head, 900 to 1360 lbs., 450.00 to 800.00 (614.54); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 9 head, 925 to 1290 lbs., 530.00 to 875.00 (668.90).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 24 head, 985 to 1683 lbs., 850.00 to 1325.00 (1170.38). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 1050 to 1100 lbs., 620.00 to 660.00 (646.96); 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 900 to 1160 lbs., 800.00 to 910.00 (850.34). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 42 head, 760 to 1415 lbs., 600.00 to 1125.00 (803.90). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1205 lbs., 1040.00. Small frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 lbs., 780.00. Small frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 8 head, 890 to 1095 lbs., 800.00 to 880.00 (854.53).
