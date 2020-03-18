The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 7,825 head of cattle selling the week of March 6 to 12, compared to 7,623 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 5,793 head of feeder cattle, 1,250 head of slaughter cattle and 782 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous reporting period of 5,954 head of feeder cattle, 1,182 head of slaughter cattle and 487 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous reporting period, the slaughter cows and bulls were mostly steady. The feeder classes weighing over 600 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower and those under 600 pounds were selling $2 to $8 lower. The replacement cows were steady to $2 higher. The year-to-date receipts totaled 76,731 head, compared to 72,829 head a year ago. The supply included 74% feeder cattle with 14% steers, 48% were heifers and 38% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; 10% was replacement cattle with 36% bred cows and 64% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 15%.
