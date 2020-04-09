The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 5,138 head of cattle selling the week of March 27 to April 2, compared to 3,495 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 3,758 head of feeder cattle, 1,058 head of slaughter cattle and 322 head of replacement cattle, compared to the previous week’s total of 1,766 head of feeder cattle, 1,511 head of slaughter cattle and 218 head of replacement. Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows and bulls were mostly selling $15 to $25 lower. The feeder classes were unevenly steady. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 91,331 head, compared to 102,046 head a year ago. The supply included 73% feeder cattle with 17% steers, 41% were heifers and 42% were bulls; 21% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 47% bred cows and 53% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 13%.
