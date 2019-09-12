The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 6,907 head of cattle selling the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, compared to 9,143 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The slaughter cows and bulls were mostly steady. The feeder classes were unevenly steady. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 269,685 compared to 281,210 a year ago. The supply included 77% feeder cattle with 25% steers, 40% were heifers and 35% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 56% bred cows and 44% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 17%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (142.51); 71 head, 450 to 471 lbs., 137.00 to 152.50 (144.53); 76 head, 505 to 535 lbs., 134.00 to 147.00 (139.80); 104 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (129.47); 109 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (127.20); 52 head, 655 to 698 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (125.19); 14 head, 705 to 725 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (123.12); 5 head, 750 to 770 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.98). Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 355 to 396 lbs., 135.00 to 156.00 (144.22); 34 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 150.00 (138.48); 42 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 122.00 to 140.00 (132.14); 56 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (128.95); 33 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 113.00 to 133.00 (123.58); 24 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (122.85); 14 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 112.00 to 120.00 (118.02). Medium and large frame 3, 1 head, 220 lbs., 147.50; 12 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (138.89); 37 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 118.00 to 138.00 (128.21); 28 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 115.00 to 133.00 (124.83); 24 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 112.00 to 129.00 (121.94); 3 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (121.27); 4 head, 625 to 640 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (115.75); 2 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 112.50 to 115.00 (113.71).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 255 to 260 lbs., 132.50 to 140.00 (136.29); 18 head, 342 lbs., 133.00; 33 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 122.00 to 135.00 (128.49); 43 head, 403 to 440 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (122.73); 92 head, 455 to 499 lbs., 116.00 to 129.00 (123.90); 46 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 114.00 to 128.00 (119.34); 54 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 109.00 to 127.00 (117.57); 74 head, 551 to 588 lbs., 128.00 to 128.50 (128.39) value added; 17 head, 608 to 640 lbs., 113.00 to 123.00 (121.16); 38 head, 654 to 695 lbs., 102.00 to 116.00 (112.84); 4 head, 772 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 205 to 225 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (137.09); 13 head. 280 to 285 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (128.54); 4 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.12); 46 head, 351 to 397 lbs., 110.00 to 127.00 (118.29); 79 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 108.00 to 125.00 (116.05); 82 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 105.00 to 123.00 (112.95); 99 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 101.00 to 120.00 (111.06); 72 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 100.00 to 119.00 (109.80); 26 head, 605 to 649 lbs., 101.00 to 115.00 (107.57); 18 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 92.00 to 110.00 (104.13); 2 head, 710 to 730 lbs., 100.00 to 106.00 (103.04). Medium and large frame 3, 3 head, 205 to 215 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (128.96); 15 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.86); 32 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 103.00 to 124.00 (114.37); 47 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 100.00 to 122.50 (114.33); 66 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 98.00 to 118.00 (109.83); 71 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 95.00 to 115.00 (106.14); 39 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 92.50 to 113.00 (104.49); 48 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 91.00 to 108.00 (101.76); 25 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 90.00 to 105.00 (99.38); 7 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 95.00 to 103.00 (100.22); 5 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 88.00 to 95.00 (91.94); 2 head, 755 to 775 lbs., 83.00 to 88.00 (85.47).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 210 lbs., 187.50; 3 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (172.38); 41 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 142.00 to 172.50 (157.01); 21 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 170.00 (152.07); 23 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 134.00 to 155.00 (142.66); 25 head, 455 to 485 lbs., 127.00 to 133.00 (131.36); 18 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 122.00 to 131.00 (126.27); 26 head, 550 to 586 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (121.02); 15 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 113.00 to 126.00 (119.05); 3 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.31); 4 head, 715 to 740 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (106.26). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 210 lbs., 173.00; 13 head, 255 to 285 lbs., 142.00 to 160.00 (151.57); 16 head, 301 to 345 lbs., 130.00 to 152.50 (142.65); 70 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 121.00 to 152.50 (135.69); 53 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 137.50 (130.32); 71 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 115.00 to 134.00 (122.47); 66 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 127.50 (115.28); 83 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 105.00 to 125.00 (113.00); 40 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (107.83); 34 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (105.78); 7 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (106.55); 2 head, 775 to 785 lbs., 93.00 to 95.00 (93.99). Medium and large frame 3, 5 head, 210 to 240 lbs., 140.00 to 160.00 (146.19); 28 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 130.00 to 157.50 (143.98); 16 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (133.28); 48 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 110.00 to 142.50 (126.54); 68 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 105.00 to 130.00 (121.62); 86 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 100.00 to 125.00 (113.16); 96 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (110.99); 41 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 114.00 (108.98); 27 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 87.00 to 110.00 (102.42); 14 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 90.00 to 108.00 (99.37); 16 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 83.00 to 105.00 (96.04); 2 head, 760 to 780 lbs., 84.00 to 87.00 (85.48).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 48 head, 1040 to 2210 lbs., 51.00 to 65.00 (58.17) average dressing; 1 head, 1235 lbs., 66.00 high; 15 head, 1030 to 1910 lbs., 52.00 to 57.00 (54.77) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 249 head, 860 to 1780 head, 49.00 to 69.00 (61.07) average; 16 head, 1060 to 1695 lbs., 65.00 to 80.00 (69.40) high; 168 head, 850 to 1850 lbs., 42.00 to 61.00 (55.85) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 115 head, 801 to 1310 lbs., 42.00 to 60.00 (52.89) average; 5 head, 980 to 1145 lbs., 59.00 to 60.00 (59.38) high; 80 head, 805 to 1310 lbs., 34.00 to 52.00 (46.19) low. Bulls 1, 47 head, 985 to 2070 lbs., 80.00 to 92.00 (85.29) average; 6 head, 1220 to 1920 lbs., 91.00 to 94.00 (92.83) high; 73 head, 980 to 2165 lbs., 68.00 to 85.00 (77.07) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 905 lbs., 86.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1165 to 1410 lbs., 51.00 to 59.00 (53.44); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 16 head, 935 to 1305 lbs., 49.00 to 89.00 (61.71). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 900 to 1305 lbs., 725.00 to 875.00 (824.26); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1350 lbs., 1000.00; 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 6 head, 1265 to 1465 lbs., 875.00 to 1050.00 (963.09); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1350 lbs., 800.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 840.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1035 to 1050 lbs., 65.00 to 76.00 (70.46). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 10 head, 800 to 1290 lbs., 600.00 to 860.00 (729.44); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 35 head, 750 to 1380 lbs., 550.00 to 830.00 (687.12); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 24 head, 765 to 1455 lbs., 620.00 to 990.00 (794.25); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 900 to 1155 lbs., 530.00 to 700.00 (617.21); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1320 to 1355 lbs., 660.00 to 710.00 (685.33).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1075 lbs., 1150.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 24 head, 980 to 1625 lbs., 750.00 to 1360.00 (1108.13). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1360 lbs., 1325.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 12 head, 1070 to 1350 lbs., 680.00 to 975.00 (836.50). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 26 head, 900 to 1355 lbs., 670.00 to 1025.00 (839.16); 5 to 8 years old, open, 8 head, 845 to 910 lbs., 810.00 to 940.00 (892.86). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open 1, head, 1165 lbs., 1125.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 12 head, 850 to 1095 lbs., 950.00 to 1125.00 (1017.02). Small frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 710 to 1105 lbs., 700.00 to 885.00 (772.15).
