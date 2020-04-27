The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary report indicated receipts of 4,052 head of cattle selling the week April 10 to 16, compared to 2,332 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 3,189 head of feeder cattle, 689 head of slaughter cattle and 174 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous reporting period’s total of 1,879 head of feeder cattle, 417 head of slaughter cattle and 36 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous reporting period, the slaughter cows and bulls were selling $2 to $5 higher. The feeder classes were unevenly steady. The replacement cows were steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 97,877 compared to 118,226 a year ago. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 31% steers, 39% were heifers and 30% were bulls; 17% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 40% bred cows and 60% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.