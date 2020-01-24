The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 6,802 head of cattle selling the week of Jan. 10 to 16, compared to 9,413 head on Jan. 6, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 5,358 head of feeder cattle, 1,017 head of slaughter cattle and 427 head of replacement cattle. The previous reporting period indicated 7,028 head of feeder cattle, 1,730 head of slaughter cattle and 655 head of replacement cattle. In comparison to the previous week, the slaughter cows and bulls were unevenly steady to $3 higher. The feeder classes weighing over 600 pounds were unevenly steady to $3 higher and those under 600 pounds were selling $2 to $6 higher. The replacement cows were steady to $3 higher. The year-to-date receipts totaled 16,402 head compared to 16,808 head a year ago. The supply included 79% feeder cattle including 20% steers, 44% were heifers and 36% were bulls; 15% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 54% bred cows and 46% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighihng over 600 pounds was 13%.
