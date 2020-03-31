The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 3,495 head of cattle selling the week of March 20 to 26, compared to 3,900 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 1,766 head of feeder cattle, 1,511 head of slaughter cattle and 218 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 2,539 head of feeder cattle, 988 head of slaughter cattle and 373 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous reporting period, the slaughter cows and bulls were selling $5 to $7 higher. The feeder classes were mostly selling $8 to $15 higher. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 84,890 compared to 93,164 a year ago. The supply included 51% feeder cattle with 26% steers, 39% were heifers and 35% were bulls; 43% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 66% bred cows and 34% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%.
