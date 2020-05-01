The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary reported receipts of 5,421 head of cattle selling the week of April 17 to 23, compared to 4,052 head the previous reporting period and 7,656 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 4,113 head of feeder cattle, 920 head of slaughter cattle and 388 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 3,189 head of feeder cattle, 689 head of slaughter cattle and 174 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 5,957 head of feeder cattle, 1,047 shead of slaughter cattle and 652 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 higher. The feeder classes weighing over 600 pounds were steady to $4 higher and those under 600 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $5 higher. The replacement cows were steady to $2 higher. The year-to-date receipts totaled 103,424 compared to 125,882 a year ago. The supply included 76% feeder cattle with 22% steers, 43% were heifers and 36% were bulls; 17% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; 7% was replacement cattle with 68% bred cows and 32% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 20%.
