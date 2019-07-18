The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 8,278 head of cattle selling the week of July 5 to 11, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
Trends were unvailable due to markets being closed the previous week for the July 4 holiday. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 16% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 40% were heifers and 45% were bulls; 15% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 45% bred cows and 55% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 12%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 310 lbs., 165.00; 3 head, 355 to 365 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.96); 32 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (137.72); 83 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (135.27); 75 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (132.00); 32 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 123.00 to 139.00 (130.86); 52 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (127.49); 4 head, 713 to 725 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.01); 3 head, 800 to 820 lbs., 112.00 to 120.00 (116.99); 3 head, 855 to 865 lbs., 109.00 to 114.00 (112.32). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 280 to 290 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (157.72); 4 head, 339 lbs., 144.00; 16 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 130.00 to 148.00 (139.10); 36 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (137.42); 49 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.10); 32 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (125.91); 27 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 114.00 to 135.00 (127.19); 3 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 121.00 to 126.00 (123.62); 8 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 111.00 to 121.00 (116.97); 10 head, 775 to 776 lbs., 111.00 to 116.00 (112.00). Medium and large frame 3, 5 head, 265 to 295 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.77); 16 head, 365 to 391 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (130.37); 16 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 145.00 (130.32); 8 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 127.00 to 142.50 (135.54); 24 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 134.00 (121.51); 12 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 131.00 (121.21); 5 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 114.00 to 120.00 (116.75); 2 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 107.00 to 109.00 (107.97). Dairy steers, medium and large frame 3, 8 head, 509 lbs., 71.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 20 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (134.56); 8 head, 350 to 385 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (125.41); 70 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 119.00 to 137.00 (127.05); 151 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 116.00 to 135.00 (124.01); 83 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 113.00 to 132.00 (120.11); 72 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (115.71); 37 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (115.47); 22 head, 655 to 685 lbs., 107.00 to 118.00 (112.96). Medium and large frame 2, 16 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (130.64); 58 head, 300 to 347 lbs., 115.00 to 135.00 (122.20); 109 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 110.00 to 136.00 (121.09); 142 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 110.00 to 134.00 (119.05); 104 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 108.00 to 128.00 (117.24); 81 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 103.00 to 123.00 (113.94); 73 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (110.14); 34 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 100.00 to 113.00 (105.83); 16 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 95.00 to 108.00 (101.33); 2 head, 760 to 795 lbs., 97.00 to 102.00 (99.44). Medium and large frame 3, 4 head, 200 to 245 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (123.65); 18 head, 255 to 290 lbs., 115.00 to 135.00 (123.97); 51 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 105.00 to 127.00 (114.51); 65 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 102.00 to 126.00 (113.41); 76 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 100.00 to 123.00 (110.81); 82 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 96.00 to 119.00 (107.45); 25 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 93.00 to 114.00 (105.29); 11 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 90.00 to 109.00 (98.90); 13 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 85.00 to 107.00 (98.38); 2 head, 670 to 680 lbs., 90.00 to 91.00 (90.50).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 270 to 280 lbs., 167.50 to 172.50 (169.95); 58 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 145.00 to 165.00 (153.18); 8 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 139.00 to 155.00 (145.57); 35 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (138.78); 69 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (132.76); 96 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 121.00 to 137.00 (129.84); 64 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 117.00 to 136.00 (126.31); 35 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 135.00 (122.35); 19 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (121.60); 3 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (119.01); 3 head, 770 to 795 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (103.34); 2 head, 850 to 890 lbs., 88.00 to 98.00 (92.89). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 210 to 245 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (162.76); 20 head, 255 to 290 lbs., 145.00 to 165.00 (155.36); 66 head, 300 to 349 lbs., 137.50 to 157.50 (146.69); 94 head, 350 to 396 lbs., 120.00 to 150.00 (138.57); 142 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 120.00 to 137.50 (130.52); 131 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 115.00 to 132.00 (124.92); 132 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 127.00 (119.97); 76 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 105.00 to 125.00 (115.20); 55 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 103.00 to 120.00 (111.46); 32 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 102.50 to 115.00 (109.35); 16 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 95.00 to 114.00 (106.58); 4 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 93.00 to 108.00 (101.08). Medium and large frame 3, 11 head, 265 to 295 lbs., 129.00 to 147.00 (135.89); 41 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 142.00 (132.46); 87 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 114.00 to 137.50 (128.73); 94 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 110.00 to 132.00 (121.47); 102 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 105.00 to 125.00 (115.19); 58 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 100.00 to 119.00 (109.32); 30 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (103.74); 22 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 90.00 to 112.00 (102.06); 9 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 89.00 to 106.00 (99.56); 2 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 101.00 to 105.00 (102.94).
Slaughter cattle: Breaker, 75 to 80%, 46 head, 1150 to 1970 lbs., 50.00 to 67.00 (60.36) average dressing; 1 head, 1430 lbs., 66.00 high; 15 head, 1110 to 1940 lbs., 54.00 to 60.00 (57.63) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 289 head, 885 to 1830 lbs., 53.00 to 68.00 (61.16) average; 44 head, 970 to 1690 lbs., 63.00 to 75.00 (68.36) high; 134 head, 129 to 1840 lbs., 47.00 to 60.00 (54.81) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 144 head, 785 to 1400 lbs., 45.00 to 61.00 (53.56) average; 2 head, 1125 to 1145 lbs., 63.00 to 65.00 (63.99) high; 92 head, 780 to 1280 lbs., 40.00 to 53.00 (45.75) low. Bulls 1, 75 head, 985 to 2190 lbs., 73.00 to 93.00 (84.73) average; 14 head, 1015 to 2105 lbs., 90.00 to 96.00 (92.34) high; 47 head, 955 to 2060 lbs., 70.00 to 85.00 (79.30) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1095 to 1180 lbs., 68.00 to 73.00 (70.41); 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 7 head, 635 to 1175 lbs., 58.00 to 70.00 (64.78); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 920 lbs., 69.00; 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1045 to 1270 lbs., 55.00 to 62.00 (57.17). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 980 to 1225 lbs., 800.00 to 850.00 (820.24); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1025 to 1365 lbs., 850.00 to 925.00 (892.83); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1100 to 1565 lbs., 770.00 to 900.00 (829.85); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1435 to 1600 lbs., 820.00 to 890.00 (856.90). Bred cows, medium and large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1005 to 1095 lbs., 61.00 to 65.00 (62.65); 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1035 lbs., 60.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 780 to 1200 lbs., 55.00 to 65.00 (58.37); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1155 to 1225 lbs., 60.00 to 66.00 (63.95) Bred cows, medium and large frame 2 to 3, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 995 to 1130 lbs., 625.00 to 790.00 (729.68); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 900 to 1265 lbs., 640.00 to 750.00 (716.41); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 16 head, 900 to 1380 lbs., 540.00 to 825.00 (692.28); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 990 to 1260 lbs., 520.00 to 750.00 (662.28).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 w/ 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1120 lbs., 1025.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1025 lbs., 1025.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 14 head, 1095 to 1395 lbs., 750.00 to 1225.00 (1004.78); 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 965 lbs., 910.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 935 lbs., 985.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 10 head, 1000 to 1260 lbs., 600.00 to 800.00 (703.68). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 22 head, 1000 to 1295 lbs., 560.00 to 900.00 (728.09); 5 to 8 years old, open, 10 head, 810 to 1025 lbs., 810.00 to 950.00 (868.37). Small frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 895 lbs., 800.00. Small frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 24 head, 635 to 1110 lbs., 475.00 to 900.00 (737.66).
