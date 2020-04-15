The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 2,332 head of cattle selling the week of April 3 to 9, compared to 5,138 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The results include 1,879 head of feeder cattle, 417 head of slaughter cattle and 36 head of replacement cattle, compared to the previous week’s total of 3,758 head of feeder cattle, 1,058 head of slaughter cattle and 322 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows and bulls were selling $5 to $10 higher. The feeder classes were unevenly steady with instances of $2 to $8 lower. The replacement cows were steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 93,743 head, compared to 110,178 head a year ago. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 21% steers, 37% were heifers and 41% were bulls; 18% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 85% bred cows and 15% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 9%.
