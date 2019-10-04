The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 9,470 head of cattle selling the reporting period Sept. 20 to 26, compared to 8,570 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA to Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows were selling $2 to $3 lower, the slaughter bulls were steady to $1 lower. The feeders weighing over 600 pounds were steady to $3 lower and those under 600 pounds were unevenly steady to $4 lower. The replacement cows were unevenly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 296,970 compared to 310,533 receipts a year ago. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 15% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 42% were heifers and 43% were bulls; 15% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows, 13% were bulls; 6% was replacement cattle with 59% bred cows and 41% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 19%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 146.00 (136.07); 33 head, 455 to 480 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (125.15); 32 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 118.00 to 136.00 (126.26); 73 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (119.73); 46 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (120.38); 33 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 114.00 to 122.00 (117.69); 23 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 110.00 to 124.00 (116.70); 9 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 114.00 to 120.00 (116.89); 14 head, 800 to 830 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (112.36). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 360 to 370 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.99); 26 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (125.35); 35 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (123.03); 78 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 112.00 to 127.00 (119.29); 52 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 127.50 (118.35); 44 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 110.00 to 122.50 (114.51); 23 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 105.00 to 116.00 (114.23); 7 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 111.00 to 121.00 (116.02); 2 head, 770 to 780 lbs., 108.00 to 109.00 (108.50). Medium and large frame 3, 3 head, 320 lbs., 110.00; 14 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 110.00 to 137.50 (120.08); 22 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 105.00 to 132.50 (115.70); 15 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 105.00 to 122.50 (115.65); 35 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 103.00 to 127.50 (115.57); 12 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 116.00 (108.57); 7 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 95.00 to 110.00 (103.33); 3 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 100.00 to 109.00 (104.58). Dairy steers, large frame 3, 10 head, 465 lbs., 74.00; 9 head, 590 lbs., 77.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 340 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.00); 21 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (119.30); 38 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 112.50 to 122.00 (115.97); 60 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 105.00 to 122.00 (114.34); 112 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 104.00 to 125.00 (108.61); 46 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (110.11); 43 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 99.00 to 114.00 (106.00); 12 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 99.00 to 110.00 (103.94); 14 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 95.00 to 106.00 (99.85); 6 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 90.00 to 95.00 (92.41); 10 head, 865 to 867 lbs., 92.00 to 93.00 (92.90); 9 head, 946 lbs., 91.00, Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 212 to 215 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.99); 5 head, 265 to 290 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (118.23); 50 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (113.99); 96 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 104.00 to 120.00 (112.60); 138 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 102.00 to 120.00 (112.18); 169 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (108.90); 168 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 98.00 to 118.00 (105.63); 140 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 90.00 to 113.00 (104.22); 76 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 90.00 to 109.00 (98.75); 39 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 90.00 to 103.00 (96.13); 24 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 85.00 to 99.00 (91.92); 2 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 85.00 to 86.00 (85.49). Medium and large frame 3, 5 head, 205 to 245 lbs., 110.00 to 127.50 (117.21); 32 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 93.00 to 117.50 (107.56); 42 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 93.00 to 120.00 (107.79); 82 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 90.00 to 116.00 (106.18); 115 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 90.00 to 114.00 (103.21); 96 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 85.00 to 110.00 (100.80); 92 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 80.00 to 107.50 (97.91); 46 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 80.00 to 103.00 (96.44); 36 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 83.00 to 98.00 (90.84); 15 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 81.00 to 95.00 (90.11); 5 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 85.00 to 90.00 (88.96).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 200 to 220 lbs., 152.00 to 153.00 (152.52); 4 head, 270 to 290 lbs., 151.00 to 153.00 (152.04); 8 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.73); 38 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 130.00 to 148.00 (137.12); 52 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 124.00 to 142.50 (132.73); 36 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 137.00 (127.52); 43 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 113.00 to 132.00 (121.44); 49 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 107.50 to 125.00 (115.25); 32 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (112.63); 14 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 108.00 to 117.00 (111.74); 11 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 99.00 to 110.00 (103.65). Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 200 to 249 lbs., 125.00 to 149.00 (137.38); 20 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (135.20); 57 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 147.50 (134.20); 94 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 119.00 to 140.00 (129.09); 123 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 109.00 to 137.50 (122.32); 139 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 100.00 to 126.00 (113.52); 144 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (109.90); 125 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 97.00 to 115.00 (106.14); 89 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 92.00 to 112.50 (102.51); 40 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 90.00 to 110.00 (98.96); 17 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 90.00 to 102.50 (93.88); 19 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 85.00 to 102.50 (92.78). Medium and large frame 3, 8 head, 210 to 240 lbs., 115.00 to 133.00 (123.25); 23 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 115.00 to 140.00 (127.17); 65 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 100.00 to 140.00 (126.02); 63 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 102.00 to 135.00 (123.12); 93 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 95.00 to 128.00 (113.45); 126 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 90.00 to 115.00 (106.19); 122 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 90.00 to 109.00 (101.81); 126 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 86.00 to 106.00 (96.50); 59 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 85.00 to 102.50 (93.91); 44 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 80.00 to 100.00 (91.78); 18 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 85.00 to 100.00 (94.62); 2 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 85.00 to 87.00 (86.02).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 48 head, 960 to 1950 lbs., 44.00 to 53.00 (48.18) average dressing; 3 head, 1165 to 1525 lbs., 52.00 to 54.00 (52.91) high; 10 head, 1065 to 1685 lbs., 40.00 to 50.00 (44.57) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 316 head, 840 to 1855 lbs., 43.00 to 56.00 (50.04) average; 36 head, 865 to 1880 lbs., 52.00 to 63.00 (55.98) high; 161 head, 880 to 1820 lbs., 36.00 to 51.00 (44.65) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 186 head, 800 to 1405 lbs., 35.00 to 53.00 (43.82) average; 13 head, 845 to 1180 lbs., 45.00 to 50.00 (46.66) high; 131 head, 850 to 1405 lbs., 30.00 to 48.00 (38.16) low. Bulls 1, 75 head, 1000 to 2125 lbs., 69.00 to 84.00 (76.92) average; 11 head, 1200 to 1815 lbs., 83.00 to 90.00 (85.09) high; 52 head, 1000 to 2250 lbs., 55.00 to 75.00 (69.81) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 7 head, 770 to 1225 lbs., 61.00 to 86.00 (73.60); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 725 to 1205 lbs., 48.00 to 95.00 (73.08); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 12 head, 1045 to 1350 lbs., 51.00 to 66.00 (57.14). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1075 lbs., 950.00; 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 11 head, 1220 to 1485 lbs., 800.00 to 920.00 (866.48); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 850 lbs., 500.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1095 lbs., 525.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1245 to 1420 lbs., 700.00 to 875.00 (811.42). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per hunndredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 925 to 1085 lbs., 53.00 to 56.00 (54.38); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 970 lbs., 63.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 9 head, 480 to 1050 lbs., 425.00 to 700.00 (566.92); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 28 head, 755 to 1360 lbs., 525.00 to 850.00 (697.56); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 22 head, 815 to 1505 lbs., 590.00 to 950.00 (741.31); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 32 head, 900 to 1420 lbs., 475.00 to 775.00 (589.17).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, (Per Family / Actual Wt) 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1255 lbs., 900.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1475 lbs., 800.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 14 head, 1000 to 1370 lbs., 800.00 to 1225.00 (1012.54). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 900 to 1000 lbs., 610.00 to 630.00 (619.47); 5 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 1030 to 1135 lbs., 780.00 to 930.00 (862.80). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 26 head, 820 to 1390 lbs., 600.00 to 950.00 (793.85); 5 to 8 yers old, open, 8 head, 850 to 1150 lbs., 675.00 to 920.00 (821.16). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with over 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 1195 lbs., 870.00. Small frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 18 head, 780 to 1045 lbs., 810.00 to 1000.00 (898.02). Small frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 735 to 810 lbs., 400.00 to 485.00 (440.44). Small frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 8 head, 705 to 1000 lbs., 640.00 to 775.00 (711.82).
