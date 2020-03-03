The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary reported receipts of 6,765 head of cattle selling the week of Feb. 21 to 27, compared to 5,673 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The totals included 5,143 head of feeder cattle, 1,202 head of slaughter cattle and 420 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s totals of 4,238 head of feeder cattle, 976 head of slaughter cattle and 459 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous reporting period, the slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 higher. The feeder steers and bulls were mostly steady to $2 higher and the feeder heifers were steady to $1 higher, the steer calves and bull calves were selling $2 to $3 higher and the heifer calves were selling $1 to $3 higher. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 60,871 compared to 58,109 a year ago. The supply included 76% feeder cattle with 23% steers, 47% were heifers and 30% were bulls; 18% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; 6% was replacement cattle with 55% bred cows and 45% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
