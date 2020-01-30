The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 8,662 head of cattle selling the week of Jan. 17 to 23, compared to 6,802 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The totals included 6,808 head of feeder cattle, 1,302 head of slaughter cattle and 552 head of repoacement cattle. A week ago the totals included 5,358 head of feeder cattle, 1,017 head of slaughter cattle and 427 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the the previous week, the slaughter cows were steady to $2 higher and the slaughter bulls were steady to $1 higher. The feeder classes weighing over 600 pounds were unevenly steady to $3 higher and those under 600 pounds were steady to $4 higher. The replacement cows were steady to $3 higher. The year-to-date receipts totaled 25,067 head compared to 22,655 a year ago. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 17% steers, 44% were heifers and 39% were bulls; 15% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 61% bred cows and 39% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 14%.
