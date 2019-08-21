The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 6,036 head of cattle selling the week of Aug. 9 to 15, compared to 8,992 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
In comparison to the previous reporting period, the slaughter cows and bulls were mostly selling $1 to $2 lower and feeders over 600 pounds were selling $1 to $4 lower and those under 600 pounds were selling $2 to $6 lower and the replacement cows were unevenly steady. The supply included 75% feeder cattle with 18% steers, 40% were heifers and 42% were bulls; 18% ws slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 50% bred cows and 50% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 18%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (138.75); 2 head, 455 to 460 lbs., 139.00 to 140.00 (139.50); 45 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (126.08); 33 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 122.00 to 135.00 (125.85); 8 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 112.00 to 125.00 (119.76); 5 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 104.00 to 110.00 (106.99); 1 head, 805 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 330 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (135.00); 27 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 134.00 to 150.00 (141.39); 30 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 137.00 (129.37); 28 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.10); 20 head 500 to 545 lbs., 118.00 to 137.50 (125.54); 50 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (118.34); 36 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 109.00 to 121.00 (115.65); 19 head, 651 to 680 lbs., 110.00 to 122.00 (115.62); 24 head, 705 to 746 lbs., 98.50 to 112.00 (103.98). Medium and large frame 3, 3 head, 255 to 275 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.32); 5 head, 345 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (135.00); 2 head, 385 to 390 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (114.03); 8 head, 410 to 449 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (120.20); 18 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 132.50 (119.74); 26 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 127.50 (120.02); 17 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 95.00 to 125.00 (115.45); 19 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 101.00 to 116.00 (109.63); 1 head, 745 lbs., 95.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 200 lbs., 145.00; 1 head, 330 lbs., 127.00; 4 head, 350 to 380 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (122.49); 19 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 114.00 to 138.00 (123.22); 12 head, 451 to 485 lbs., 113.00 to 120.00 (118.01); 32 head, 500 to 536 lbs., 108.00 to 119.00 (112.58); 21 head, 553 to 580 lbs., 107.00 to 113.00 (110.72); 9 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 106.00 to 120.00 (111.18); 3 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 112.50 to 115.00 (114.13); 2 head, 670 to 695 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (130.45) value added. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 205 to 230 lbs., 127.50 to 140.00 (134.20); 29 head, 305 to 348 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (118.34); 46 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (116.13); 65 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 104.00 to 120.00 (112.93); 77 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 102.00 to 122.00 (109.17); 68 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 100.00 to 126.00 (107.92); 45 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 122.50 (106.84); 40 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 90.00 to 112.50 (100.76); 35 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 88.00 to 107.50 (98.95); 22 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 90.00 to 105.00 (96.69); 3 head, 760 to 780 lbs., 80.00 to 84.00 (81.33). Medium and large frame 3, 3 head, 225 to 240 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (117.96); 8 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (115.16); 30 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 102.00 to 130.00 (113.06); 61 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 93.00 to 125.00 (108.11); 78 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 94.00 to 120.00 (108.04); 82 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 92.00 to 118.00 (106.54); 64 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 90.00 to 112.50 (103.41); 42 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 90.00 to 108.00 (98.46); 27 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 87.00 to 105.00 (96.50); 8 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 80.00 to 100.00 (93.44); 4 head, 715 to 735 lbs., 90.00 to 97.00 (94.03).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 200 to 215 lbs., 172.00 to 180.00 (176.38); 5 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 150.00 to 162.00 (155.40); 13 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 133.00 to 145.00 (140.45); 32 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (136.49); 5 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (130.76); 2 head, 535 lbs., 125.00; 15 head, 550 to 580 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (117.99); 7 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (116.85); 2 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (124.37). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 215 to 235 lbs., 150.00; 8 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 142.50 to 152.50 (146.94); 17 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (137.21); 41 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 150.00 (131.29); 71 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 115.00 to 137.50 (124.68); 64 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 105.00 to 126.00 (119.16); 87 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 105.00 to 127.00 (116.36); 75 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 104.00 to 120.00 (111.53); 36 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 102.00 to 115.00 (107.86); 19 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 93.00 to 113.00 (103.90); 10 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 90.00 to 109.00 (100.43); 4 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 100.00 to 111.00 (105.42). Medium and large frame 3, 6 head, 215 to 230 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (140.61); 23 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 125.00 to 148.00 (138.02); 34 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 118.00 to 140.00 (128.29); 55 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 112.00 to 137.50 (124.25); 74 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 95.00 to 130.00 (116.85); 79 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 95.00 to 125.00 (110.98); 91 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 95.00 to 120.00 (107.74); 66 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 88.00 to 111.00 (102.47); 40 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 85.00 to 106.00 (98.85); 15 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 80.00 to 105.00 (95.29); 6 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 92.00 to 100.00 (96.80).
Slaughter cattle: Breaker, 75 to 80%, 17 head, 955 to 1950 lbs., 55.00 to 65.00 (60.54) average dressing; 9 head, 1405 to 2140 lbs., 42.00 to 59.00 (54.64) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 248 head, 880 to 1970 lbs., 54.00 to 66.00 (60.09) average; 13 head, 1190 to 1595 lbs., 62.00 to 73.00 (67.00) high; 139 head, 890 to 1560 lbs., 47.00 to 60.00 (54.19) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 134 head, 760 to 1520 lbs., 47.00 to 59.00 (53.24) average; 6 head, 890 to 1105 lbs., 57.00 to 62.00 (58.63) high; 107 head, 775 to 1340 lbs., 38.00 to 53.00 (44.82) low. Bulls 1, 52 head, 1000 to 2105 lbs., 82.00 to 94.00 (87.38) average; 6 head, 1365 to 1915 lbs., 94.00 to 103.00 (96.89) high; 41 head, 1010 to 1955 lbs., 60.00 to 85.00 (77.48) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 835 to 955 lbs., 73.00 to 82.00 (77.20); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 935 to 1300 lbs., 50.00 to 81.00 (63.08); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 9 head, 925 to 1430 lbs., 50.00 to 85.00 (66.26). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 850.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 21 head, 1015 to 1695 lbs., 875.00 to 1000.00 (934.53); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 8 head, 1065 to 1365 lbs., 880.00 to 1175.00 (969.66). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1125 to 1195 lbs., 52.00 to 67.00 (59.73); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1085 to 1205 lbs., 51.00 to 64.00 (57.84); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1290 lbs., 59.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 7 head, 840 to 1590 lbs., 620.00 to 950.00 (764.80); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 21 head, 925 to 1595 lbs., 600.00 to 850.00 (735.97); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 15 head, 865 to 1360 lbs., 650.00 to 925.00 (757.70); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1045 lbs., 610.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 14 head, 900 to 1350 lbs., 550.00 to 800.00 (688.75); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1050 to 1310 lbs., 640.00 to 770.00 (711.31).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 935 lbs., 925.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 38 head, 660 to 1425 lbs., 775.00 to 1425.00 (1146.81). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 885 to 985 lbs., 1025.00 to 1050.00 (1038.17). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 10 head, 645 to 1000 lbs., 710.00 to 810.00 (770.17); 5 to 8 years old, open, 14 head, 850 to 1160 lbs., 790.00 to 975.00 (853.81). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 38 head, 705 to 1375 lbs., 625.00 to 1050.00 (786.31). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 900 to 925 lbs., 790.00 to 980.00 (886.30); 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 950 to 1025 lbs., 870.00 to 990.00 (927.72). Small frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 655 lbs., 600.00. Small frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 930 lbs., 825.00.
